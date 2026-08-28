‘Don’t taunt me as a billionaire’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to MLA over Bengaluru roads

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has hit back at Karnataka Congress MLA B Shivanna after his remarks on Bengaluru’s poor roads sparked a viral online exchange. The spat began after Mazumdar-Shaw called out the poor condition of roads in Anekal, an industrial hub on Bengaluru’s outskirts.

On August 24, she said residents had been raising concerns about the roads for years. “@MLAShivanna has been informed of this neglect for years but he does not have the resources to provide decent infrastructure as it has been used for other things that have not benefited citizens,” she said in her post on X.

@MLAShivanna has been informed of this neglect for years but he does not have the resources to provide decent infrastructure as it has been used for other things that have not benefited citizens. https://t.co/qLYO2EyV4x — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 24, 2026

Shivanna pushed back against her criticism, saying that companies operating in the area should contribute towards fixing local infrastructure through their CSR funds.

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“They make thousands of crores. Ask them to give us some to repair roads and undertake other developmental projects in these localities,” Shivanna told ThePrint.

Mazumdar-Shaw responded to his remark, saying she was not raising the issue simply because she is a billionaire or an industry leader.

“Pls don’t taunt me as a billionaire. I am speaking on behalf of citizens who don’t have a voice n asked me to raise these issues. I do not use Anekal roads frequently but I live in Huskur n can tell you that the road between Huskur n Sarjapur Road is unmotorable,” Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on X Thursday.

Pls don’t taunt me as a billionaire. I am speaking on behalf of citizens who don’t have a voice n asked me to raise these issues. I do not use Anekal roads frequently but I live in Huskur n can tell you that the road between Huskur n Sarjapur Road is unmotorable. pic.twitter.com/QLu4Tgs4qa — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 27, 2026

Her comments came after residents themselves highlighted the state of the roads. One resident said thousands of cars, school buses and BMTC buses use the stretch every day and called its condition “very dangerous & fatal”.

‘Thank you for using your voice’

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The latest exchange has now triggered a wider debate on social media, with several users backing Mazumdar-Shaw and questioning the accountability of elected representatives over basic civic infrastructure.

One user tagged Shivanna and demanded a public audit of how taxpayer money allocated for infrastructure and maintenance had been spent in the constituency.

“please share a public audit of how taxpayer funds allocated for capital investment & maintenance have been spent in your constituency. I have been using the roads of Anekal since I was a teenager & now run a leading school in the area. The roads are virtually non-existent & are dangerous to life & well being! We citizens deserve accountability & the #RightToLife,” the user wrote.

The user also praised Mazumdar-Shaw for speaking up, saying she had “contributed enormously to Bengaluru & Karnataka” by creating jobs, generating tax revenue and building a brand.

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Another user questioned the tendency to target people who question the government.

“Never understood why people start haunting person raising questions about their leaders or parties. The government job is to make people life easier by providing good infra and services. Every citizens have the right of accountability from the government doesn’t matter which political party is your leaning,” they wrote.

A third user thanked Mazumdar-Shaw for using her platform to highlight the issue and argued that citizens and companies should not be expected to take over responsibilities that belong to the government.

“Firstly Thank you @kiranshaw for using your voice to raise questions. It goes very far and reaches the right places. India raises substantial amounts of money from the suppressive tax system. This money does not reach citizen welfare objectives. Private citizens and corporates are pressured to fulfil government objectives of employment, welfare, infrastructure.”

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“The only billionaires today are our ministers, MLAs, govt. contractors and elected representatives who make money of us and have no responsibility towards us,” the user added.