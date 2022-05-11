Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing ‘rare video’ of shark attacking chopper, defends it: ‘Laudable even if manufactured’

Former Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi is being trolled on the internet for sharing a jaw-dropping video of a monstrous shark jumping out of the water to take down a helicopter. Her tweet made it seem like the video was real.

Taking to Twitter, the retired IPS officer asked followers to see the unbelievable video of the animal jumping high up in the air to attack the chopper, while a group of people were left stunned as they watched the spectacle. As the people on camera were seen screaming in horror, the chopper was seen crashing into the water after getting engulfed in flames. The video was accompanied with the text, “National geographic channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video..What a video”.

Watch the video here:

The spoof video has gone viral in the past with similar captions and had been fact-checked by numerous news outlets. For the uninitiated, it’s actually a scene from a 2017 Hollywood film titled 5-Headed Shark Attack.

Watch the original trailer here:

Netizens had a field day cracking jokes about it, with many wondering how she fell for the viral spoof. Others looking for answers wondered if her post was a sarcastic one or if her account was hacked. However, many highlighted it wasn’t the first time she shared something this baffling online. The video reminded many of the time when in 2020, Bedi had shared a video of ‘Sun chanting Om’.

Soon, others joined the conversation sharing other internet hoaxes.

Meanwhile Twitter users to Kiran Bedi: pic.twitter.com/O9liLtOBer — AaashuSingh (@BhagwadhariAshu) May 11, 2022

me who just watched it for free pic.twitter.com/sVu7Vcl2Jp — lotus potus (@moanweasely) May 11, 2022

Bro we all know there is no sea in Delhi this is from Mumbai — Sunny (@TheSunShine_) May 11, 2022

Woh sab thik hai par video lene wala zinda kaise bacha woh to batao — serial sinner (@NamanJo45194280) May 11, 2022

Mam visit coimbatore,tamilnadu, there you can see this big beautiful mobile tower. Airtel constructed this for 18 thousand crore😯 pic.twitter.com/qMW7gwophs — Kovai Gokul (@GokulThoughts) May 11, 2022

Do you know BBC has paid 10 million dollars to this rare footage 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HEXh4tKDSR — இராம் (Ram) (@nrk23101) May 11, 2022

Respected IPS mam,

I took this photo and gave it to them but still now they didn’t give any money to me mam. Use your power to get some millions from them. Thank you mam pic.twitter.com/IddBXUf7lz — ராக்கி பாய் (@animals_army) May 11, 2022

1. Idiot who paid $1M

2. Genius who got it from WhatsApp for free pic.twitter.com/I5Gn6oV73T — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 11, 2022

Literally my father, beleiving everything on the internet 🤣🤣 https://t.co/dWQ5l5eoWR — 0xPSK. (@pskoffl) May 11, 2022

Absolutely real video 😂

Very rare! ;) https://t.co/j6qXKwpPrn — Shubhi Mishra (@ShubhiM42016011) May 11, 2022

Madam it was actually USD 1.18Mio incl GST of 18 % , great video nonetheless. https://t.co/5iTJu8ikBg — Srini (@softsignalout) May 11, 2022

@NatGeo i can send you millions of such Videos if you will pay me $100 for each 😁#science #USA https://t.co/PHqWtymXD5 — Dr NARESHH SAHARAN ⚕️ (@im_saharank) May 11, 2022

Horrible Mam..I saw a similar incident in the bay of Bengal and took a photo..😑 pic.twitter.com/nvc5VBFUII — 🦏 காண்டாமிருகர் 🦏 (@RhinoExtinct) May 11, 2022

As jokes and memes took over Twitter, Bedi tweeted the video again and defended her stance. “The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications,” the former Puducherry governor tweeted. “Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying. But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat,” she added.