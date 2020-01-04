Kiran Bedi shares video of ‘Sun chanting Om’, triggers meme fest online

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s recent tweet started laughing riot online. Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s recent tweet started laughing riot online.

Fake videos and news are rampant on social media and the latest victim to fall prey to it is none other than Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Taking to Twitter, the retired IPS officer shared a video that claimed the sound of the Sun was Om.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention and quickly went viral, however, not for the right reasons. Netizens were quick to point out that the video was fake and hilarious memes flooded the net.

Kiran Bedi shared a doctored video of what originally is a recording of solar sounds by NASA. “NASA Recorded Video of Sun Chanting Om,” Bedi captioned the video.

While many were surprised that Bedi fell for a fake video, others had a sarcastic take on it. “In the original video, you can hear Jai Jagdish Hare after Om. Please check WhatsApp again,” one user quipped. “Not Om but NaMo Namo,” another tweeted. Bedi, however, it hasn’t removed the tweet yet.

Bollywood buffs dug out clips from Hritik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya and started sharing memes from the film to poke fun at the lieutenant governor.

Sample these:

Kiran Bedi is the Governor of the Union Territory of WhatsApp — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) January 4, 2020

Mam this one is real pic.twitter.com/RzWNYhvRBM — Tempest (@ColdCigar) January 4, 2020

When Hydrogen (H) gets Converted into Helium (He) in the Sun by the Process of Nuclear Fusion the sound which comes are HeHeHeHeHeHeHeHeHeHe. ~ IIT Kanpur.(2019) https://t.co/42GaPUiAcp — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) January 4, 2020

NASA recorded the sound of sun during Monsoon season. Via @thekiranbedi pic.twitter.com/BmSWU9W2kN — Veer Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) January 4, 2020

If she can clear the UPSC exam then even you can. What’s your excuse? https://t.co/yPVPCBHgLE — Aryan Srivastava (@aryansrivastav_) January 4, 2020

Kiran Bedi shares a ‘NASA’ video from WhatsApp to prove that the Sun reverberates with the sound of Om. Forget NASA, I’m more interested to know what ‘nasha’ she’s doing. — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) January 4, 2020

Mam @thekiranbedi this is an exclusive picture of the NASA Team which recorded the sound of Sun Chanting OM pic.twitter.com/sNUekZBp4B — Joy (@Joydas) January 4, 2020

Gauribidanur telescope 🔭 few km away from Bangalore captured this mesmerizing clip of The Sun playing saxophone 🎷 @thekiranbedi pic.twitter.com/C2RCZgBU7W — ನಿಸಾರ್ (@mehdi_nisar1) January 4, 2020

The original video released by NASA reveals low-frequency solar sounds generated from 40 days of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory’s (SOHO) Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI) data and processed by A Kosovichev.

This is not the first time Bedi was trolled for sharing fake news online. In 2017, she posted a fake photo of monument lit in tri-colour.

