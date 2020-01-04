Follow Us:
Kiran Bedi shares video of ‘Sun chanting Om’, triggers meme fest online

Kiran Bedi shared a doctored video of what originally is a recording of solar sounds by NASA. "NASA Recorded Video of Sun Chanting Om," Kiran Bedi captioned the video.

Updated: January 4, 2020 5:34:42 pm
kiran bedi, kiran bedi shares fake video, sun chant om video, kiran bedi sun om video, kiran bedi trolled for fake nasa video, viral news, funny news, odd news, indian express Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s recent tweet started laughing riot online.

Fake videos and news are rampant on social media and the latest victim to fall prey to it is none other than Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Taking to Twitter, the retired IPS officer shared a video that claimed the sound of the Sun was Om.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention and quickly went viral, however, not for the right reasons. Netizens were quick to point out that the video was fake and hilarious memes flooded the net.

While many were surprised that Bedi fell for a fake video, others had a sarcastic take on it. “In the original video, you can hear Jai Jagdish Hare after Om. Please check WhatsApp again,” one user quipped. “Not Om but NaMo Namo,” another tweeted. Bedi, however, it hasn’t removed the tweet yet.

Bollywood buffs dug out clips from Hritik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya and started sharing memes from the film to poke fun at the lieutenant governor.

Sample these:

The original video released by NASA reveals low-frequency solar sounds generated from 40 days of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory’s (SOHO) Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI) data and processed by A Kosovichev.

This is not the first time Bedi was trolled for sharing fake news online. In 2017, she posted a fake photo of monument lit in tri-colour.

