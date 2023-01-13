Kingfisher stuck on frozen pipe flies to freedom, netizens shower praise on passerby

Hit by the winter season, freezing temperatures, snow-covered streets and hills are witnessed in different parts of the world. While parts of Europe experience an unexpected heat wave, temperature has plummeted in several areas of India, prompting people to remain indoors. Animals and birds also have no respite from the gripping cold. Of late, a video showing a kingfisher stuck on a frozen pipe is doing the rounds of social media.

However, the bird was set free by a kind-hearted passerby. The video shared by actor Raveena Tandon shows the kingfisher struggling to get itself released from the frozen pipe near a waterbody.

The man rests his hand on the bird’s leg and gradually helps it get released with his warmth. Meanwhile, the bird is seen turning its head around to see what is happening. After a while, the person holds the bird in his hand and releases it in the air.

“The kingfisher’s legs were stuck on the frozen pipe. It was released by a warm soul by the warmth of his hand,” Tandon captioned the clip.

Another interesting fact alike in owls is that the eyes of Kingfisher are fixed in their sockets, that means they have to turn their heads to see things around. You may see the rotating head of the poor bird, finally got relieved with needed compassion and warmth. https://t.co/VGk0Q3TPwu — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 13, 2023

Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey who shared the clip mentioned that kingfishers need to turn their head to see things around as the eyes of the bird are fixed in their sockets. “Another interesting fact alike in owls is that the eyes of Kingfisher are fixed in their sockets, that means they have to turn their heads to see things around. You may see the rotating head of the poor bird, finally got relieved with needed compassion and warmth,” tweeted Pandey.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 357,900 views on Twitter. Netizens showered love for the post and appreciated the man for his compassionate act.

A user commented, “True compassion means not only feeling another’s pain but also being moved to help relieve it.” Another user wrote, “Watching this itself gave so much of happiness, imagine the happiness in that man’s heart!!” A third user commented, “It’s great to see… Really lovable.”