‘King Mahabali’ does transactions at an SBI bank counter in Kerala. Watch video

A bank employee dressed as the legendary king nonchalantly carried out financial transactions at an SBI branch in Kerala’s Thalassery.

Onam festival, Mahabali at SBI bank, Mahabali, onam, onam in Kerala, SBI, indian expressImbibing the Onam vibe, a bank employee in Mahabali costume dispensed services at a bank counter and a video featuring the same has now sparked netizens’ interest.

With Onam around the corner, it’s a common sight in Kerala these days to spot people dressed as King Mahabali at celebrations, public functions and events. Customers at a State Bank of India branch in Kannur’s Thalassery, however, were in for a pleasant surprise when they walked in to see the legendary king sitting in a chair, nonchalantly carrying out financial transactions. Yes, you read it right!

Imbibing the Onam vibe, a bank employee in Mahabali costume dispensed services at a bank counter and a video featuring the same has now sparked netizens’ interest.

ALSO READ |A video that combines Maveli, Onam and the COVID-19 pandemic is a hit on social media

The video shared by Nixon Joseph, former president of SBI Foundation, shows people standing in front of a bank counter manned by ‘King Mahabali’. Wearing a cycle-bar moustache, golden colour crown and Mahabali costume, the man engages in his work. While financial transactions are going on on one side, the iconic ‘olakuda’ or palm leaf umbrella is seen beside the man’s seat.

Watch the video here:

“A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption 👏👏 @opmishra64 #Kerala,” Joseph captioned the clip.

The bank staff’s act won hearts online and many users appreciated him. A user commented, “Great gesture by staff, Banks should also celebrate each festivity with maximum enthusiasm.” Another user wrote, “Applaud the Onam spirit! This staff is courageous indeed and I applaud that 👏 considering in college the guys who rarely attended class were called Mahabali!”

The legendary king is central to the 10-day harvest festival in Kerala and his homecoming is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm. From flower carpets and dances to special feasts and processions, people in Kerala unitedly celebrate the festival.

