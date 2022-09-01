King Cobra hides inside a car, travels about 200 km with a Kerala family. Watch rescue video

A pall of fear descended over residents of Kottayam’s Arpookara after they learnt a King Cobra has been residing in their neighbour Sujith’s car for about a month and travelled with the family for about 200km. The fear escalated as they could not find the reptile after spotting its skin inside the car. The incident has left netizens shocked, as per a manoramonline report.

Lift operator Sujith along with his friends set out to Nilambur from Arpookara a month ago for work. They spotted the King Cobra near their parked car as they were about to leave the place. The group checked the entire vehicle to ensure that there was no slithery intruder inside their car.

However, evading their security check, the reptile managed to sneak in and stayed inside the vehicle while Sujith and his family ventured for trips. They travelled about 200 km blissfully unaware of the reptile’s presence.

Watch the video here:



A month later, snake skin was spotted inside the car and snake expert Vava Suresh was summoned. Suresh could only find the snake’s excrement and said the snake was in the premises. Suresh’s claim triggered panic in the neighbourhood.

After days, the snake’s tail was found inside a heap of coconut husks in Sujith’s neighbourhood. Alert locals covered it with a net and informed forest officials. Later, Abheesh, the forest department’s snake catcher, reached the spot, rescued the snake and released it into the wild.