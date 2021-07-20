scorecardresearch
IFS officer shares rare picture of a king cobra eating another snake, picture goes viral

The striking image taken by him, which looks peeking through a green mesh has captivated all online, particularly, the arresting eyes of the animal.

New Delhi
Updated: July 20, 2021 5:22:51 pm
king cobra, snakes eating snakes, king cobra eating indian cobra, king cobra prey pictures, parveen kaswan, snake videos, indian expressThe striking photo blew away minds of many online.

Nature is still full of mystery and unknown facts, which often blows away people’s minds. Thanks to the internet, people these days get to know some lesser-known facts easily. Recently, desi people on Twitter got to know King Cobras eat other snakes, and a spectacular photo of it in action has taken social media by storm.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who keeps sharing interesting science facts online, along with raising awareness about forest and conversation recently shared a picture the reptile feeding onto a spectacled cobra (Indian cobra). The striking image taken by him, which looks peeking through a green mesh has captivated all online, particularly, the arresting eyes of the animal.

“‘Ophiophagus’ is derived from Greek, meaning ‘snake-eating’ and hannah is derived from the name of tree-dwelling nymphs in Greek mythology. So king living true to its name,” the IFS officer explained.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As another fun fact for his science-loving followers, he informed that king cobra is the only snake which builds nests.

Replying to one user about how happy the reptile, the officer also added that king cobras are foodie, when it comes to other snakes. Saying that rat snakes are their favourite pick, Kaswan quipped: “They swallow big rat snake as it is. It fits in their body. They live happily ever after.”

The stunning photo quickly garnered a lot of attention online. While some applauded the IFS officer for the picture calling it his ‘best click’, others were amazed to know that cobra’s eat other snakes.

