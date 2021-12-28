scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Kili Paul impresses Nora Fatehi as he grooves to Dance Meri Rani: ‘Amazing’

Tanzania-based content creator Kili Paul can be seen perfectly matching the hook step of Dance Meri Rani, a track that was released last week.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 28, 2021 3:21:33 pm
Kili Paul, Nora FatehiNora has since shared his video on her Instagram profile. (Source: Kili Paul/Instagram)

Kili Paul, a dancer and content creator, has captivated the Indian audience with his on-point Bollywood dance moves. In his recent video, the Tanzanian creator is seen dancing to Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan’s latest hit Dance Meri Rani.

Kili Paul matches dancer Nora Fatehi’s steps and lip-syncs to the song that has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Nora has since shared his video on her Instagram profile. In the caption she wrote, “Lets gooo!!! Giving us some 🔥 afro moves .. the Zanku step, happy feet step and many more! This was amazing @kili_paul !!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

In recent months, Kili Paul has gotten more than 732k Instagram followers, many of whom are from the Indian subcontinent. Paul who often dances in traditional Maasai clothing, makes videos with his sister Neema. Their videos gets attention not just from Indian viewers but also from actors, singers, and other artists who actively engage with their content.

