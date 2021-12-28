Kili Paul impresses Nora Fatehi as he grooves to Dance Meri Rani: ‘Amazing’

Kili Paul, a dancer and content creator, has captivated the Indian audience with his on-point Bollywood dance moves. In his recent video, the Tanzanian creator is seen dancing to Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan’s latest hit Dance Meri Rani.

Kili Paul matches dancer Nora Fatehi’s steps and lip-syncs to the song that has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Nora has since shared his video on her Instagram profile. In the caption she wrote, “Lets gooo!!! Giving us some 🔥 afro moves .. the Zanku step, happy feet step and many more! This was amazing @kili_paul !!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

In recent months, Kili Paul has gotten more than 732k Instagram followers, many of whom are from the Indian subcontinent. Paul who often dances in traditional Maasai clothing, makes videos with his sister Neema. Their videos gets attention not just from Indian viewers but also from actors, singers, and other artists who actively engage with their content.