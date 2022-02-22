‘So happy’: Internet star Kili Paul honoured by Indian High Commission in Tanzania

Kili Paul, the Tanzanian artist who has proved that music can transcend language barriers and captured Indian hearts with his perfect lip-syncing and dance moves on Indian songs, was honoured by the Indian High Commission in the East African country on Monday.

Paul thanked his fans after being felicitated by Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania. “I’m so happy being honoured by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my Indian supporter without u I wouldn’t be here more to come JAI HIND,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

Pradhan also shared photographs with Paul on Twitter. Pradhan tweeted, “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania.”

Paul’s fans were also elated with the High Commissioner’s gesture. “This was such a good gesture. Made me so proud. Kili is my favourite. His simplicity, native dressing, the beauty of his country, his sister and sometimes his friends in it- all add to the beauty of his video. Congratulations to Kili!” commented a user.

Thanku so much for the kind words brother. Love from India to my Tanzanian brothers and sisters❤️ — अमन | Aman | امن 🇮🇳 (@bat0fgotham_) February 22, 2022

India in Tanzania did a great Job to greet and pay respect to this hero and great supporter of India soft power. We should and Missions should actively engage these soft power warriors for Indian good as well as global good. — Keshav Jha (@keshavjha25) February 22, 2022

Paul and his sister Neema have earned a special place among Indian internet users, who have been admiring their lip-syncing and Tanzanian attire.

Ever since he went viral last November, grooving to Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur’s ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah, his love for Indian music seems to be unwavering. The TikTok sensation, who has been melting hearts online dancing and singing peppy songs, has also shaken his legs to the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam.