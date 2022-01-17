Allu Arjun’s Pushpa gets a nod from Amul as Kili Paul grooves to Samantha’s ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’

Kili Paul, the famous Tanzanian TikTok star, is also riding Pushpa: The Rise wave. The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer, which has broken box office records, is also popular for its special song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava‘ that features Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The song became a craze among the fans and Paul has now shared a video where he dances to the Telugu chartbuster.

Grooving to the beats of the song, Paul has impressed his followers on Instagram with his energetic moves. Paul, who often does intricate dance moves in tradition Maasai clothing, is dancing to a song from Pushpa for the third time. Earlier, he shared posts where he was seen dancing to ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Srivalli’ songs.

See the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

As the clip went viral, Paul earned plaudits online. The video has garnered over 1 lakh likes on Instagram. “Osmmm sir,” commented a user.

The Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava features Samantha and Allu Arjun, and is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. It has been sung by Indravathi Chauhan. The lyrics of the song are written by Chandrabose.

Paul and his sister Neema have been posting Indian content regularly on Instagram since November last year, earning a special place in hearts of desi fans. He has been proving that music transcends boundaries and borders.

Meanwhile, the dairy brand Amul also came up with a topical, appreciating the film. In a pun, Amul said “PushPack The Slice” and added “Have some Amullu, Arjun”.

Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Directed by Sukumar, the film is successful commercially.