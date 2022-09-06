Now Kili Paul and sister groove to ‘Kala Chashma’. Watch video

Social media users’ love for “Kala Chashma” seems to be never-ending. Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have shared a video of their enthralling moves to the Bollywood song, following in the footsteps of others.

Bringing a twist to the moves, Kili Paul leans and walks with the help of a stick as his sister watches him. As the song plays in the background, Kili acts as if he lost balance and his hold of the stick. He grabs the moment to slay the hook step of the trending song and Neema also starts grooving. The brother-sister duo continue amazing netizens with their enthralling performance.

“Neema couldnt keep up😂❤️but love this,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on September 4, the clip has amassed more than three lakh likes and 2.5 million views on Instagram. A user commented, “Still the energy she is trying to match is commendable…God bless you both.” Another user wrote, “Future movie stars.”

A group of kids from Uganda took the internet by storm recently as they danced to the hit number. Their synchronised dance moves, shared by the Ugandan NGO Smash Talent Foundation, were delightful to watch.

The interest for the song was rekindled after a Norwegian group performed it at a wedding. From Indian cricket players to a group of dancers clad in Peppa Pig costume, the song has continued to woo netizens. It was originally sung by Amar Arshi and became a rage in the 1990s.