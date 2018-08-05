KikiChallenge gets a desi twist: These two farmers have blown away the competition

This probably is the safest way of doing the Kiki challenge. (Source: myvillageshow/Instagram) This probably is the safest way of doing the Kiki challenge. (Source: myvillageshow/Instagram)

Even though police departments in several states have warned people against trying the Kiki Challenge, it seems the bizarre jumping-out-of-your-car-to-dance trend is here to stay. While people are coming up with innovative versions of the Kiki Challenge to grab attention on social media, two farmers from Telangana have blown away the competition.

ALSO READ | Kiki challenge was started in India, six decades ago

Not only did their attempt at the Kiki challenge go viral, it was also declared as the “winner” by American TV show host Trevor Noah. Moreover, actor Vivek Anand Oberoi also shared the video, calling it the safe way of doing the challenge in “desi style”. In the 30-second video clip uploaded to the YouTube channel “My Village Show”, the two youngsters can be seen doing the challenge while ploughing the field with a pair of bullocks.

Watch the video here:

Appreciating the ‘desi style’ Oberoi tweeted, “The only #kikichallenge that I approve of! Desi style and completely safe!”

Do you think this is the safest way of doing the Kiki challenge? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd