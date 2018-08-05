Follow Us:
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

#KikiChallenge gets a desi twist: These two farmers have blown away the competition

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi also shared the video, calling it the safe way of doing the challenge. In the 30 second video, the two youngsters can be seen dancing while ploughing the field.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2018 12:51:54 pm
kiki challenge, desi famers kiki, in my feelings, kiki challenge india, kiki challenge drake, indian films kiki challenge, kishore kumar, kishore kumar kiki challenge, viral videos, viral news, indian express This probably is the safest way of doing the Kiki challenge.  (Source: myvillageshow/Instagram)
Even though police departments in several states have warned people against trying the Kiki Challenge, it seems the bizarre jumping-out-of-your-car-to-dance trend is here to stay. While people are coming up with innovative versions of the Kiki Challenge to grab attention on social media, two farmers from Telangana have blown away the competition.

Not only did their attempt at the Kiki challenge go viral, it was also declared as the “winner” by American TV show host Trevor Noah. Moreover, actor Vivek Anand Oberoi also shared the video, calling it the safe way of doing the challenge in “desi style”. In the 30-second video clip uploaded to the YouTube channel “My Village Show”, the two youngsters can be seen doing the challenge while ploughing the field with a pair of bullocks.

Watch the video here:

Appreciating the ‘desi style’ Oberoi tweeted, “The only #kikichallenge that I approve of! Desi style and completely safe!”

Do you think this is the safest way of doing the Kiki challenge? Tell us in the comments section below.

