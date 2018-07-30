‘Kiki Kills’: Jaipur Police’s message about #InMyFeelings challenge is thought-provoking

The cops used powerful imagery to convey their message about the deadly trend where people are jumping out of moving cars. (Jaipur Police/ Twitter) The cops used powerful imagery to convey their message about the deadly trend where people are jumping out of moving cars. (Jaipur Police/ Twitter)

Citizens around the globe have been gripped by the Kiki challenge fever. Drake’s latest hit, ‘In My Feelings’ have got all hooked to its peppy beat and catchy tune, and even celebrities are not left behind. But as the challenge also known as ‘Do the Shiggy’ went viral, it also turned into a deadly trend with many millennials jumping out of moving vehicles and injuring themselves badly — all just for fifteen minutes of fame. The popularity of the challenge has been rising in India too and it has concerned our law enforcement agencies. And warning Netizens about the fatal trend, Jaipur Police on Monday came up with a thoughtful social media post.

Sharing a photo of a man with a garland on his photo suggesting his death, the post warned, “Don’t challenge death. Be wise – keep away from silly stunts & advise your friends as well to stay safe.” The image accompanying the post read, “In loving memory of KK — Loving boyfriend of Kiki, died while doing the Shiggy.”

The post got people to introspect the hazardous trend and one even asked who the victim was. Luckily, the post was representative and just to get all the attention and warn people, and no one has yet lost their life in Jaipur but the cops managed to start a conversation.

Earlier, Mumbai Police too came up with another such warning, urging people not to risk their lives for a topical trend. Many have been filmed getting hurt and there have been some cases where the participant was run over by another car. But, as more and more celebrities join in, there is no sign of the craze dampening any time soon. However, we hope people pay heed to warning signs.

