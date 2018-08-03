Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

#KikiChallenge started in India? Desi users share instances from films to prove so

Many people on Twitter are claiming Indian cinemas started it, saying they have done it way before the Kiki Challenge was a viral fad. From Sholay to DDLJ, people are sharing instances where the challenge might have 'taken inspiration from'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2018 3:17:46 pm
kiki challenge, drake, in my feelings, keke challenge, keke do you love me, kiki challenge memes, kiki challenge jokes, indian express, funny news Many users on twitter feel Indian films started Kiki challenge.
Related News

Drake’s latest track ‘In My Feelings’ has taken the Internet by storm, but maybe not entirely because of the song though. The groovy number, which first had Instagram star Shiggy dancing to the song on a street, became a viral sensation with millions around the world, including celebrities, coming up with their own versions. Using #KikiChallenge, even animals were filmed in rather hilarious renditions.

ALSO READ | As Delhiites gear up to shout ‘Kiki, do you love me’, event creator has a challenge ahead

The viral challenge, where people are filmed dancing on the street from a moving vehicle, has got a great response from Indians trying out their own version. But while they’re at it, many people on Twitter are claiming Indian cinemas started this way before Kiki Challenge became a viral fad. From Sholay to Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ), people are sharing instances where the challenge might have ‘taken inspiration from’. Remember the famous scene where Kajol runs to get on to the train with Shah Rukh Khan? Yes, that’s one of the memes.

And if these memes from Hindi films are not enough, others have their weird version of desi Kiki Challenge, one with even bullock carts!

The viral trend, where many were filmed stepping out of moving cars to record the video, has been flagged by the police of various Indian states. While some warned people with thoughtful social media posts, others said the challenge might put them behind the bars if people are found putting their lives at risk.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement