KikiChallenge started in India? Desi users share instances from films to prove so

Drake’s latest track ‘In My Feelings’ has taken the Internet by storm, but maybe not entirely because of the song though. The groovy number, which first had Instagram star Shiggy dancing to the song on a street, became a viral sensation with millions around the world, including celebrities, coming up with their own versions. Using #KikiChallenge, even animals were filmed in rather hilarious renditions.

The viral challenge, where people are filmed dancing on the street from a moving vehicle, has got a great response from Indians trying out their own version. But while they’re at it, many people on Twitter are claiming Indian cinemas started this way before Kiki Challenge became a viral fad. From Sholay to Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ), people are sharing instances where the challenge might have ‘taken inspiration from’. Remember the famous scene where Kajol runs to get on to the train with Shah Rukh Khan? Yes, that’s one of the memes.

This whole #KikiChallenge nonsense started in India even before Drake was born pic.twitter.com/EwpWRDnCe6 — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) August 2, 2018

Trying to get a rickshaw in Bombay is the original Kiki challenge. — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) July 30, 2018

Indian version – “Kaka do you love me?” pic.twitter.com/bYIlvuVDnF — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 29, 2018

And if these memes from Hindi films are not enough, others have their weird version of desi Kiki Challenge, one with even bullock carts!

I am sure no one can control their laugh #kikichallenge india @umasudhir pic.twitter.com/aGf38Cf3zn — SREEKANTH (@tweetsreekanth_) August 2, 2018

when you do kiki challenge on indian roads pic.twitter.com/AWOf1Pfafp — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) July 28, 2018

The viral trend, where many were filmed stepping out of moving cars to record the video, has been flagged by the police of various Indian states. While some warned people with thoughtful social media posts, others said the challenge might put them behind the bars if people are found putting their lives at risk.

