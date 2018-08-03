KikiChallenge started in India? Desi users share instances from films to prove so

Drake’s latest track ‘In My Feelings’ has taken the Internet by storm, but maybe not entirely because of the song though. The groovy number, which first had Instagram star Shiggy dancing to the song on a street, became a viral sensation with millions around the world, including celebrities, coming up with their own versions. Using #KikiChallenge, even animals were filmed in rather hilarious renditions.
ALSO READ | As Delhiites gear up to shout ‘Kiki, do you love me’, event creator has a challenge ahead
The viral challenge, where people are filmed dancing on the street from a moving vehicle, has got a great response from Indians trying out their own version. But while they’re at it, many people on Twitter are claiming Indian cinemas started this way before Kiki Challenge became a viral fad. From Sholay to Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ), people are sharing instances where the challenge might have ‘taken inspiration from’. Remember the famous scene where Kajol runs to get on to the train with Shah Rukh Khan? Yes, that’s one of the memes.
@BeingSalmanKhan did it in his own swag even before Drake!#KikiChallenge #kikichallengeindia #KIKIDOYOULOVEME #Kikidoyoulovemechallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/WTPtmmxWyn
— Ramesh Sharma (◕‿◕) (@reshuforyou05) August 2, 2018
KAJOL DID IT BEFORE IT WAS COOL.#kikichallenge #kikichallengeindia pic.twitter.com/Of1xK2V8l6
— Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) August 1, 2018
Inventor of #kikichallengeindia pic.twitter.com/Sb1ReIDgiz
— Pun of God (@Punofgod) August 2, 2018
Ritesh deshmukh did Kiki challenge way better than anyone else…
subscribe to TheVinesWalah@Riteishd @akshaykumar @SimplySajidK @vidya_balan @FardeenFKhan #kikichallengeindia #KikiDoYouLoveMe #KekeChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #ShiggyChallenge pic.twitter.com/pEcwjGBxkX
— Pratham Srivastava (@Pratham2019) August 2, 2018
This whole #KikiChallenge nonsense started in India even before Drake was born pic.twitter.com/EwpWRDnCe6
— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) August 2, 2018
#kikichallenge #kiki challenge started in India 25 years ago pic.twitter.com/EIHKg8aUDn
— Shyam Chettiar (@itsmeshyam) August 2, 2018
#KikiChallenge in our Captain Style#KIKIDOYOULOVEME #InMyFeelingsChallenge #InMyFeelings #Kikidoyoulovemechallenge #kikichallengefail #kiki #kikichallenge india pic.twitter.com/R5ZpycsZgU
— Ashik (@iAshik1) August 2, 2018
#kikichallenge #KIKIDOYOULOVEME #kikichallengefail #Kikidoyoulovemechallenge #kikichallengeindia #sholay #dharmendradeol #bollywoodkikichallenege #kiki_challenge
They copied our style😁 pic.twitter.com/KAAgUcg4Hf
— hitenishere (@hitenishere) July 30, 2018
Trying to get a rickshaw in Bombay is the original Kiki challenge.
— Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) July 30, 2018
Indian version – “Kaka do you love me?” pic.twitter.com/bYIlvuVDnF
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 29, 2018
Here’s how Indian guys do it. #InMyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/TCMzSQPRhN
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) July 24, 2018
And if these memes from Hindi films are not enough, others have their weird version of desi Kiki Challenge, one with even bullock carts!
#KikiChallenge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aPFGmZBQKv
— ChaiBisket (@ChaiBisket) August 1, 2018
I am sure no one can control their laugh #kikichallenge india @umasudhir pic.twitter.com/aGf38Cf3zn
— SREEKANTH (@tweetsreekanth_) August 2, 2018
when you do kiki challenge on indian roads pic.twitter.com/AWOf1Pfafp
— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) July 28, 2018
The viral trend, where many were filmed stepping out of moving cars to record the video, has been flagged by the police of various Indian states. While some warned people with thoughtful social media posts, others said the challenge might put them behind the bars if people are found putting their lives at risk.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App