Kiki challenge: Court orders 3 men to clean local Mumbai station after their video went viral

The video uploaded on Funcho Entertainment, one of the men steps off the train and starts dancing on the platform while his friend films it on a mobile phone. The video uploaded on Funcho Entertainment, one of the men steps off the train and starts dancing on the platform while his friend films it on a mobile phone.

Despite warnings issued by police, the Kiki Challenge, which involves jumping out of a moving vehicle and dancing to the song “In My Feelings”, has not stopped. Now, a local court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district ordered three youth to clean Vasai railway station for three consecutive days as a punishment.

Youtubers Shyam Sharma (24), Dhruv Shah (23) and Nishant Shah(20) were tracked down by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after their video went viral with over 1 million views. Now, the video has over 2.2 million views.

“The railway court ordered that the three men would clean all platforms of Vasai station from 11am to 2pm and then, between 3pm to 5pm, will create awareness among commuters of the dangers of stunts like the Kiki challenge,” the official told news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | ‘Kiki Kills’: Jaipur Police’s message about #InMyFeelings challenge is thought-provoking

They had been arrested under sections 145 B (indecency or nuisance), 147 (entering railway premises or damaging property) 154 (endangering safety of passengers) and 156 (performing stunts) of the Indian Railway Act, he said. These sections entail a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of Rs 500, the official informed.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police tweets warning for people thinking of trying the #InMyFeelings challenge

The video uploaded on Funcho Entertainment, one of the men steps off the train and starts dancing on the platform while his friend films it on a mobile phone. When the train starts to move, he runs alongside it while dancing. The video also shows one of the men partially hanging out of the door of a moving train and attempting a dance move.

Meanwhile, the admin of their YouTube channel wrote, “Everything is fine guys. We’re all good. You’ll get all the updates of what exactly happened and everything in one of our upcoming video. Till then stay tuned.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd