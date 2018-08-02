Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
‘Kiki Challenge may get you a KICK OF LAW’: As trend grows in India, police warnings intensify

After Gujarat police, Bengaluru Police too warned people attempting the viral In My Feelings challenge that doing the dance on road might end them behind the bars. Mumbai Police also came up with another warning as more videos of the challenge surfaced online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2018 4:12:23 pm
kiki challenge, in my feelings, drake, drake kiki song, kiki challenge indian version, desi kiki challenge, kiki challenge fails, police kiki challenge, mumbai police, bengaluru police, indian express Mumbai Police in their latest social media post gave a meaning twist to the viral hashtag and urged people to get in to the car instead of jumping out. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)
With every passing day, more and more videos of Indians participating in the viral Kiki challenge are coming into the limelight. The deadly stunt has forced law enforcement agencies in many states to issue warnings. The trend where people jump out of moving cars and break into dance has angered the cops and they have been issuing warnings regularly.

Earlier, Gujarat police issued a warning after an elderly woman’s dancing video on road went viral. Now, police in Bengaluru have posted a warning on Twitter. “If you dance for #KikiChallenge on the roads, We’re sure of making you dance behind the bars!!” the post read. Urging people to refrain from doing the dance challenge, they wrote, “Kiki Challenge may get you a KICK OF LAW not KICK OF DANCE”.

Mumbai Police, which asked people to not risk their life while performing the stunt, came up with another post seeing the surge in the participation. In a sarcastic tweet on Thursday, the cops said, “Kiki is bored of her own challenge. Stop it!”. And taking a jibe at those jumping out of a moving car they insisted people to stop doing it with their take on the hashtag by writing, #GetInToTheCar and #InMySafetyFeelings.

The trend which began earlier in July when Shiggy danced to Drake’s latest single ‘In My Feelings’ quickly became a craze with celebrities around the globe dancing to the tune. But it took a deadly turn when many millennials started jumping out of moving vehicles in an attempt to make their videos go viral, leading to fatal injuries.

