These handwritten letters to soldiers by kids around India is the sweetest thing you’ll see on Internet

Our armed forces have not only made us proud with their courage by guarding our borders and keeping us safe from any external threats, they have also won hearts with their relentless services in natural disasters. Recently, with the floods in Kerala, Nagaland and elsewhere, the jawans worked for weeks trying to provide aid and rescue people in distress, some even working on their holidays. While any amount of appreciation and thanks are little in exchange for their gallant efforts, a sweet gesture is melting the hearts of people online. Children around India have been sending hand-written letters to heroes as a token of gratitude.

“We are delighted to receive letters from children across India showing their love and admiration for our armed forces!” the Defence Ministry wrote while sharing a few snapshots of the personalised notes. From colourful pictures drawn to salute them to evocative proses — these have won hearts of many.

We are delighted to receive letters from children across India showing their love and admiration for our armed forces!

— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 11, 2018

Calling the letters ‘motivating’, written by students as young as even class II, the ministry added, “We want to reach out to all proud parents and teachers to encourage children to write such beautiful letters to the Indian armed forces.”

All such letters of appreciation for the armed forces made by the children of the nation can be posted to – Raksha Mantri,

Government of India

South Block

New Delhi 110011 We look forward to receiving many more!

— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 11, 2018

And in case you know someone who would be interested to share some love with the heroes, they can mail them to the department’s headquarters in Delhi.

Letters/drawings/posters in appreciation of the valor of armed forces that are submitted before September 27th 2018 will be exhibited at India Gate on the second anniversary of the #SurgicalStrike Watch this space for more details!

— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 11, 2018

The post also added that letters to the ministry received by September 27 will be featured in an exhibition commemorating the Surgical Strike.

