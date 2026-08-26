‘Ma Bratharr’: Ravi Kishan gets Anupam Kher, Boman Irani to recreate his viral dance

In the clip, Khosla ka Ghosla 2 actors attempt Kishan’s now-popular dance step, with Kher and Irani matching moves with Dabas.

Ravi Kishan’s viral dance move has found its way into yet another unexpected setting, and this time, he has some familiar Bollywood faces joining in. The cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 recently welcomed Kishan to the sequel with a playful video featuring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Pravin Dabas.

In the clip, the actors attempt Kishan’s now-popular dance step, with Kher and Irani matching moves with Dabas. Their deliberately uncoordinated performance quickly caught the attention of social media users, giving fans a glimpse of the fun atmosphere surrounding the upcoming sequel.

Kher shared the video while announcing Kishan’s addition to the Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 cast. In his trademark humorous style, he wrote, “There is a left foot…. There is a right foot….This is चल फुट !!”