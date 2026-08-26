‘Ma Bratharr’: Ravi Kishan gets Anupam Kher, Boman Irani to recreate his viral dance

Ravi Kishan’s viral dance move has found its way into yet another unexpected setting, and this time, he has some familiar Bollywood faces joining in. The cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 recently welcomed Kishan to the sequel with a playful video featuring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Pravin Dabas.
In the clip, the actors attempt Kishan’s now-popular dance step, with Kher and Irani matching moves with Dabas. Their deliberately uncoordinated performance quickly caught the attention of social media users, giving fans a glimpse of the fun atmosphere surrounding the upcoming sequel.
Kher shared the video while announcing Kishan’s addition to the Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 cast. In his trademark humorous style, he wrote, “There is a left foot…. There is a right foot….This is चल फुट !!”
The post also doubled as a cheeky welcome for Kishan, with Kher referring to himself and his co-stars as the “coordination KINGS” and calling Kishan “Ma Bratharr”.
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The video has since taken off on social media, clocking more than eight million views. Fans quickly flooded the comments with reactions to the unexpected dance collaboration.
“The coooooooolest humans ever!!!” one person wrote.
Kher’s niece Vrinda Kher also joined the conversation, pointing out her uncle’s unusual dance combination. “Hahahahah. I just noticed bade papa you are fully doing salsa and garba mixed. Hahaha. Crazyyy. Yaaaaar the talent in this frame as dancers is just tooooo good,” she commented.
Another user called it the “collab we didn’t know we needed,” while someone else praised Kher, writing, “Anupam Kher is always a energetic actor …even in this age.”
The video comes as the original Khosla Ka Ghosla team reunites for the sequel. Anupam Kher will return as Kamal Kishore Khosla, with Boman Irani and Pravin Dabas also reprising their roles. Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja are among the other returning actors.
The sequel also expands the cast with Divya Khosla and Ravi Kishan, bringing fresh faces into the story alongside the much-loved original ensemble.
Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Khosla Ka Ghosla was released in 2006 and became a cult favourite.