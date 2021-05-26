Khichdi producer JD Majethia’s desi twist to FRIENDS Reunion poster is setting social media abuzz

The producer's post soon went viral, setting social media abuzz with speculation of a possible reunion for stars of the 2000s Hindi sitcom too. Many also took to the comment section demanding another season for the sitcom.

Khichdi producer JD Majethia’s desi twist to F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion poster is setting social media abuzz

JD Majethia, the producer of popular Hindi sitcom Khichdi, recently took to his Instagram account to share a poster of the much-awaited F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion special, but with a desi twist.

The edited version of the poster had the faces of Khichdi stars Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Patak, Kirti Kulhari, Rajeev Mehta superimposed on the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast.

“This would be the perfect Indian reunion!! What say?”, Majethia wrote, while sharing the edited version of the poster.

Take a look here:

The producer’s post soon went viral, setting social media abuzz with speculation of a possible reunion for stars of the 2000s Hindi sitcom too. Many also took to the comment section demanding another season for the sitcom.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The sitcom, which debuted on Star Plus on 10 September 2002, follows the story of a joint Gujarati family, the Parekhs.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited reunion episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S will air on May 27 after repeatedly getting delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.