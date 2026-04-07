Fan’s ‘Dhurandhar’ performance steals the show at Khan Saab concert, viral video crosses 73 million views: ‘Talent needs no stage’

After he delivered just the hook lines, the crowd erupted, and Khan Saab asked for his name. The man introduced himself as Rahul Sharma, and the singer immediately urged the audience to applaud him.

Sometimes talent doesn’t need a stage; it simply finds its moment. A viral video that has already crossed 73 million views captures one such instance at a recent concert by Indian qawwali singer Khan Saab.

The event, held as a tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was flowing with soulful Sufi performances when something completely unexpected happened. A man standing right next to the stage suddenly began singing Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain. Within seconds, the energy of the venue shifted, conversations faded, the music paused, and even Khan Saab, along with his musicians, turned their attention to him.

There were no spotlights on him, no instruments backing him, just his voice filling the space with raw emotion. People nearby quickly pulled out their phones, sensing they were witnessing something special. After he delivered just the hook lines, the crowd erupted, and Khan Saab asked for his name. The man introduced himself as Rahul Sharma, and the singer immediately urged the audience to applaud him.