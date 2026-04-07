Fan’s ‘Dhurandhar’ performance steals the show at Khan Saab concert, viral video crosses 73 million views: ‘Talent needs no stage’

Sometimes talent doesn’t need a stage; it simply finds its moment. A viral video that has already crossed 73 million views captures one such instance at a recent concert by Indian qawwali singer Khan Saab.
The event, held as a tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was flowing with soulful Sufi performances when something completely unexpected happened. A man standing right next to the stage suddenly began singing Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain. Within seconds, the energy of the venue shifted, conversations faded, the music paused, and even Khan Saab, along with his musicians, turned their attention to him.
There were no spotlights on him, no instruments backing him, just his voice filling the space with raw emotion. People nearby quickly pulled out their phones, sensing they were witnessing something special. After he delivered just the hook lines, the crowd erupted, and Khan Saab asked for his name. The man introduced himself as Rahul Sharma, and the singer immediately urged the audience to applaud him.
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Later, Sharma shared the clip on Instagram, writing, “Bhot bhot dhanvaad sari audiance da jine ne sirf 24 hours ch maine kithe tho kithe pocha dita love u all.” (Thank you so much to the entire audience who, in just 24 hours, took me from nowhere to somewhere. Love you all.)
The video has since racked up over 73 million views and more than 6 million likes, with users flooding the comments section with praise. One wrote, “Talent speaks, stage or no stage.” Another added, “Bhut bhut vdiya veere god bless you,” while a third described Sharma as “Dhurandhar.”
The song Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, originally known as Dil Pe Zakham Khaate Hain, was first made famous by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. A newer rendition features in the 2026 film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, sung by Khan Saab and Shashwat Sachdev.