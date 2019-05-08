Khalsa Aid volunteers serve food to cyclone Fani victims; wins praise online

Toggle Menu
Along with the tweet, several photos of the volunteers working to help out the victims were shared. It did not take long for the post to go viral with many lauding the efforts of the organisation. "We are forever grateful," read one of the many comments on the post.

Cyclone Fani, that made landfall in Puri, Odisha on May 4 caused massive destruction around the state and displaced over one million people.

Time and again, the volunteers of the Khalsa Aid have come forward to help out those in need. Whether it was during the Kerala floods last year when they reached Kochi to feed over 2000 people or the time when they gave out Eid gifts to over 500 Syrian refugees. Yet again, in the time of need, the volunteers of the UK based non-profit organisation have come out to assist those affected by the Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

Cyclone Fani, that made landfall in Puri, Odisha on May 4 caused massive destruction and displaced over one million people who had to be evacuated from coastal regions. To help the cyclone victims, the Khalsa Aid team reached Puri and served them hot meals.

“Khalsa Aid team is in Puri preparing fresh hot meals for the victims of cyclone Fani. The local Gurudwara Sahib along with local volunteers are assisting our team in the preparations,” Amarpreet Singh, directed of the organisation in India, tweeted.

