Watch: Khaki Studio plays a cover of ‘An Evening in Paris’

To dispel Monday blues, Khaki Studio, the Mumbai police’s band, shared a melodious instrumental version of the old Bollywood hit song, An Evening in Paris.

The full cover of the song was posted on the YouTube account of the Mumbai police. Instruments used in the cover were flute, tuba, keyboard, percussion, oboe, clarinet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, horn, trumpet, trombone, euphonium, and E flat clarinet.

The song, which is the title track of the 1967 Hindi movie of the same name, was composed by the legendary musical duo Shankar-Jaikishan.

Commenting on the video, a YouTube user wrote, “We just love khaki band….had the opportunity to hear them live today at the Sunday street…it was superrrr….thank you Mumbai Police…..we love this side of khaki too ”.

The Mumbai police also shared the cover on their official Twitter handle and wrote, “Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega! #KhakiStudios presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant! #MusicalMonday #MumbaiPoliceBand.”

Khaki Studio, which is named after the television music programme Coke Studio, actively posts covers of all sorts of songs such as Kishore Kumar’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani or international classics like Italian protest song Bella Ciao and a well-known song from Egypt called Ya Mustafa.

The band also serenades crowds on the roads of Mumbai during the weekly ‘Sunday Streets’ initiative. Over the years, the band has gained popularity amongst music lovers around the country.