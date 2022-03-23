‘Khaby Tendulkar’: Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post on save water campaign has netizens in splits

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been quite active on social media and he has 37 million followers on Twitter. He has also been quite active on Instagram. From mastering cooking in his free time to being adventurous and trying out parasailing — his recent videos have provided joy and comfort to fans.

Sharing an important message to mark World Water Day on March 22, the ace batsman asked people to save water. Instead of sharing the traditional, which are often ignored messages to mark such special days, Tendulkar, taking an inspiration from Senegalese-born TikTok star Khaby Lame.

As the TikToker only often uses simple gestures to do the needful, Tendulkar, in a similar way, showed how simple it is to not waste water — by just turning the tap right. Along with using the signature music of Lame, Tendulkar mimicked the TikToker perfectly to remind all, “Every drop is important”.

Watch the video here:

“Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right,” Tendulkar wrote online.

With over 6.5 million views on the Reel video, netizens were left in splits seeing him imitating a social media star. While most fans were thrilled and called for a Tendulkar-Lame official collaboration, others dubbed him Indian Khaby online.

