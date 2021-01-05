Watch: Musician’s dance moves while playing keyboard is a hit on social media

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
In the video, the unidentified musician, who was accompanied by other musicians, can be seen dancing around the keyboard even as he played it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 5, 2021 3:55:17 pm
A video of a man’s unique performance while playing a keyboard at an event has become a sensation on social media.

The undated video that was shared by Vikas Dudeja, a musician, shows a man enthralling the audience with his facial expressions and dance moves while playing the keyboard.

In the video, the unidentified musician, who was accompanied by other musicians, can be seen dancing around the keyboard even as he played it.

The video has received over 10,000 likes and has been shared over 30,000 times.

