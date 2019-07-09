Kevin Pietersen’s meme on Devdas song ‘dola re dola’ has netizens in splits

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is commentating at the ICC World Cup, seems to be a Bollywood fan. At least that’s what his recent post on photo sharing app Instagram shows. Pietersen shared a hilarious post of himself photoshopped in a Bollywood dance scene. He juxtaposed the pictures on a scene from the dola re dola song from the 2002 movie Devdas.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘You Can’t See Me’: John Cena posts Virat Kohli’s picture, triggers curiosity among fans

“This will grab all the headlines from yesterday. I didn’t mean too, but it will! Everyone will talk about it – Story Of My Career!” Pietersen wrote while sharing the first picture and then an “Oh no” with a meme of the same picture. With a following of over 1 million, it did not take long for the picture to go viral.

The post triggered several reactions with many complimenting Pietersen for sharing his own meme. However, some also wondered whether this was the cricketer’s way of showing support India for the semi-finals match against New Zealand today.