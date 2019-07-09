Toggle Menu
Kevin Pietersen’s meme on Devdas song ‘dola re dola’ has netizens in splitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/kevin-pietersen-dances-to-dola-re-dola-netizens-compliment-his-moves-5822130/

Kevin Pietersen’s meme on Devdas song ‘dola re dola’ has netizens in splits

The post triggered several reactions with many complimenting Pietersen for sharing his own meme. However, some also wondered whether this was the cricketer's way of showing support India for the semi-finals match against New Zealand today.

Kevin Pietersen, england cricket, england world cup, world cup match, england vs australia, australia vs england, world cup news, cricket news, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news
With a following of over 1 million, it did not take long for the picture to go viral.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is commentating at the ICC World Cup, seems to be a Bollywood fan. At least that’s what his recent post on photo sharing app Instagram shows. Pietersen shared a hilarious post of himself photoshopped in a Bollywood dance scene. He juxtaposed the pictures on a scene from the dola re dola song from the 2002 movie Devdas.

ALSO READ | ‘You Can’t See Me’: John Cena posts Virat Kohli’s picture, triggers curiosity among fans

“This will grab all the headlines from yesterday. I didn’t mean too, but it will! Everyone will talk about it – Story Of My Career!” Pietersen wrote while sharing the first picture and then an “Oh no” with a meme of the same picture. With a following of over 1 million, it did not take long for the picture to go viral.

The post triggered several reactions with many complimenting Pietersen for sharing his own meme. However, some also wondered whether this was the cricketer’s way of showing support India for the semi-finals match against New Zealand today.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Netflix India drops Sacred Games 2 trailer and its memes are already a hit
2 Rescued ‘rare’ orange bird turns out to be a seagull that was covered in curry
3 ICC tweets ‘fab four’ of World Cup, Netizens have the last laugh