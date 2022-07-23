Someone made a Kesariya version without Love Storiyan and netizens can’t get enough of it

After much anticipation, the makers of Brahmastra released the full version song ‘Kesariya’ on Sunday. The small teaser released earlier had already got everyone’s expectations high, however, it only left fans being upset and makers getting roasted over two words – Love Storiyan. Now, someone attempted to fix it and the version is breaking the internet, getting much love from fans.

After the release of the much-awaited song, dubbed as “their song” by the lead actors, people could not get enough of the soulful voice of the phenomenal Arijit Singh. However, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya was on the receiving end, with fans irked with his way of randomly putting in English words, alleging he had killed the vibe.

Fans posted dozens of memes and jokes on social media, comparing it to biting into an elaichi while having a tasty biryani. Now, to make the experience pleasant for all music lovers, Harsh More, a music producer, changed the lyrics keeping the flow of the song “even better”.

For the uninitiated, the lyrics in question are, “Kajal ki siyaahi se likhi hai tune jaane kitno ki love storiyan”. Using a similar phrase to rhyme with the existing lyrics, More used “yeh dooriyan” instead. In his version, the lyrics go, “Kagaz ki siyahi se likhi, ab ho na paaye teri meri ye dooriyan.”

With a whopping 10 million views on his Instagram Reel video, More’s version clearly is being loved and shared by fans online. And even though he clarified, he did not mean to be disrespectful to the original creators, netizens had a field day poking fun at them. “Love storiyan is the wound and you are the bandaid,” quipped one commenting on the video. Another user added, “Presenting Kesariya after surgery.”

The song that fared well on charts and streaming platforms left fans upset for numerous reasons. Disappointment also grew against music composer Pritam as Bollywood fans found it way too similar to Pakistani music band Call’s hit song ‘Laree Choote’. However, the makers were quick to defend themselves.

“Today, memes and trolling is all part of life and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is,” Ranbir Kapoor had said reacting to the meme-fest. Director Ayan Mukerji too reacted to the elaichi comment and said it was “shakar mein namak ka twist”.