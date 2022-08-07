‘Kesariya’ from ‘Brahmastra’ recreated in Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar style amuses netizens

August 7, 2022 12:12:50 pm
Ever since the song Kesariya from the upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was released, it has taken the internet by storm and prompted discussion on social media.
While the song, composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer, has been applauded, there were many who didn’t like the love storiyan bit in it and made memes on it.
Now, music composer Mayur Jumani and comedian Saloni Gaur have given a hilarious twist to the song. Posted on Instagram, the video shows them singing the song in Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s style. “Presenting Kesariya version by Stony Kakkar & Sneha Kakkar,” says the caption of the video, which has been credited to Aditya Bhansali.
The video shows Saloni Gaur and Mayur Jumani dressed as siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. To get Neha Kakkar’s dimples, Saloni continuously presses her cheeks in the video and it is hilarious to watch. The catchy beats of the song may make you watch the video on loop.
The video was posted three days ago and it has crossed three million views. It has also accumulated 3.61 lakh likes and several comments.
Tony Kakkar also reacted to the video and posted, “Hahaha.. This is too good Yaar. Best video I saw today.” “Ye kya dekh liya maine aaj. “Stony Kakkar”???? Genius!” commented actor-singer Meiyang Chang.
“Itni sari lyrics bhi ni Hoti. It would have started with ishq hai piya and ended with same,” wrote an Instagram user. “So on point! And this is actually such a nice twist to the original,” said another.
