Kesari trailer: Twitterati come up with hilarious twists to Akshay Kumar’s dialogues

The trailer for Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari was released on Thursday and the period drama has the star playing a powerful Sikh soldier has fans waiting for more. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikh soldiers fought off Afghan invaders in September 1897.

Touted as one of the greatest battles ever fought, 21 courageous Sikhs took on 10,000 invaders, and the poignant trailer captured the event and has some pretty powerful dialogues.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and helmed by Punjabi film director, Anurag Singh, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Holi. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Bhagyashree is major roles.

Many praised Kumar’s performance in the trailer as Havildar Ishar Singh, while others came up with memes for the film’s catchy dialogues. While some used the line, “Chal Jhootha”, others found “Baahar 10 hazaar log hai” to describe situations.

Take a look at some of them:

IPL Practice match crowd vs PSL final crowd. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/QYVHKJy1ej — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 21, 2019

Me : main aaj 10 baje hi sojaunga Internet : #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/e4yK8yY7SS — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 21, 2019

When a friend says I have not studied anything and scores highest marks Me: pic.twitter.com/1yu4qoI9fu — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) February 21, 2019

When you are trying to get down from local train at Dadar station… #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/tDdYLCTu2J — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) February 21, 2019

#KesariTrailer When someone says LL.B karlo fir bas paisa hi paisa hai. Me: pic.twitter.com/ZrEdGMjV3r — Pulkit Popli (@voxxpopli) February 21, 2019

when I say I have a girlfriend ..got a date on Valentine My friend: pic.twitter.com/ySTHI7CM91 — akajhonnydepp (@johnnydepp0089) February 21, 2019

When bhandara is about to start in temple#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/9ieRcFAHFs — Shriya (@memeswalichhori) February 21, 2019

My first reaction when someone told me Sunny Leone tops Bihar junior engineer exam.#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/eqgiaFUPXJ — Ashish Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Dear_AMishra) February 21, 2019

When a society uncle catches you and your GF in garden.#KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/fuHu6Wrq9Y — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 21, 2019

HR during TCS placement drive. pic.twitter.com/n2Elk7mHhJ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 21, 2019

The historic battle of Saragarhi has also inspired other films like Rajkumar Santoshi’s Battle of Saragarhi, starring Randeep Hooda, and Ajay Devgn’s Sons of Sardars 2.