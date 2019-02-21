Toggle Menu
Kesari trailer: Twitterati come up with hilarious twists to Akshay Kumar’s dialogues

The historic battle of Saragarhi has also inspired other films like Rajkumar Santoshi’s Battle of Saragarhi, starring Randeep Hooda, and Ajay Devgn’s Sons of Sardars 2.

The trailer for Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari was released on Thursday and the period drama has the star playing a powerful Sikh soldier has fans waiting for more. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikh soldiers fought off Afghan invaders in September 1897.

Touted as one of the greatest battles ever fought, 21 courageous Sikhs took on 10,000 invaders, and the poignant trailer captured the event and has some pretty powerful dialogues.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and helmed by Punjabi film director, Anurag Singh, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Holi. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Bhagyashree is major roles.

Many praised Kumar’s performance in the trailer as Havildar Ishar Singh, while others came up with memes for the film’s catchy dialogues. While some used the line, “Chal Jhootha”, others found “Baahar 10 hazaar log hai” to describe situations.

Take a look at some of them:

