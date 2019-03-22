Akshay Kumar’s latest photo after the release of ‘Kesari’ is inspiring memes

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Kesari, a period drama released Friday. As fans decide whether to watch the historical film based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikh soldiers fought off Afghan invaders in September 1897, Kumar posted a photo of him hiding in a hedge. The actor shared a photo of himself, reminding may of the famous Simpsons GIF, and the photo quickly garnered a lot of attention online.

Advertising

The actor plays a Sikh soldier in the film directed by Anurag Singh, and it’s not entirely clear why Kumar would like us to believe he’s hiding after the release of his latest film. The film collected approximately Rs 21 crore on the day of release, which is 2019’s biggest film opening so far.

ALSO READ | Kesari trailer: Twitterati come up with hilarious twists to Akshay Kumar’s dialogues

“#Kesari has released…So I’m hiding in the bushes 😉 Catch me if you can in cinemas Worldwide🧡” the actor wrote on Twitter, while posting the photo.

#Kesari has released…

So I’m hiding in the bushes 😉

Catch me if you can in cinemas Worldwide🧡 pic.twitter.com/xH0A7YwuXr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2019

In less than four hours as the tweet had over 16,000 likes, and also inspired plenty of memes. While some said it described how they feel when relatives ask about marriage, others said it reminded them about how nosy neighbours spy on them.

Sada bahar rehne wale hi sada hare bhare rehtay hi https://t.co/mTaNN6XjTb — Baqar Khan (@BaqarKhan19) March 22, 2019

Me when relatives come to house. https://t.co/Zj47HNOHQm — वरूण राय 🔱 (@varunvrai) March 22, 2019

Green House k gate se bahar jhakte hue Akshay! pic.twitter.com/tBDgEVpHww — MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) March 22, 2019

Vegans, when they see someone actually enjoying their food: pic.twitter.com/l4vL43ewPY — Poonam Khatri (@poonamkhatri) March 22, 2019

When u hear a patriotic film script being discussed at any place. https://t.co/0JWgAtFbEo — Chowkidar Ajeete Raho Beta!! (@ajeete_raho) March 22, 2019

When you’re promoting a patriotic movie but someone asks to show your passport. pic.twitter.com/IAMlViiLRP — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 22, 2019

The trailer of the film had also inspired memes and even the police had used it to issue social messages.