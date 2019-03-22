Akshay Kumar’s latest photo after the release of ‘Kesari’ is inspiring memes

Toggle Menu
In less than four hours as the tweet had over 16,000 likes, and also inspired plenty of memes. The actor plays a Sikh soldier in the film directed by Anurag Singh, and it's not entirely clear why Kumar would like us to believe he's hiding after the release of his latest film.

Akshay Kumar’s latest photo has started a meme-fest online.

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Kesari, a period drama released Friday. As fans decide whether to watch the historical film based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikh soldiers fought off Afghan invaders in September 1897, Kumar posted a photo of him hiding in a hedge. The actor shared a photo of himself, reminding may of the famous Simpsons GIF, and the photo quickly garnered a lot of attention online.

The actor plays a Sikh soldier in the film directed by Anurag Singh, and it’s not entirely clear why Kumar would like us to believe he’s hiding after the release of his latest film. The film collected approximately Rs 21 crore on the day of release, which is 2019’s biggest film opening so far.

“#Kesari has released…So I’m hiding in the bushes 😉 Catch me if you can in cinemas Worldwide🧡” the actor wrote on Twitter, while posting the photo.

In less than four hours as the tweet had over 16,000 likes, and also inspired plenty of memes. While some said it described how they feel when relatives ask about marriage, others said it reminded them about how nosy neighbours spy on them.

The trailer of the film had also inspired memes and even the police had used it to issue social messages.

