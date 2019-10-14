Toggle Menu
#KeralaTales: Kerala Tourism releases another video to attract tourists

The video, which is a combination of everyday nuances of the city of Kochin, tells the story of two different families, hailing from Gujarat and Go and how they came to settle in Mattancherry, Kochi.

The official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism has released a new video which tells a tale of two happy families, hailing from Gujarat and Goa.

Two massive floods brought Kerala to its knees and severely hit tourism in the state. In an attempt to revive the industry, the official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism released a new video with #KeralaTales, which focuses on everyday life of common people who migrated to the state. The video showcases the tale of two happy families, hailing from Gujarat and Goa.

Watch the video here:

The video features both real-life footage and graphics and the combination is woven together with a voice over. #KeralaTales was part of a global campaign  ‘Human By Nature’ which aimed at providing a refreshing perspective of Kerala, after the devastating floods.

