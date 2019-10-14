KeralaTales: Kerala Tourism releases another video to attract tourists

Two massive floods brought Kerala to its knees and severely hit tourism in the state. In an attempt to revive the industry, the official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism released a new video with #KeralaTales, which focuses on everyday life of common people who migrated to the state. The video showcases the tale of two happy families, hailing from Gujarat and Goa.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at these two happy families, hailing from Gujarat and Goa and get to know how they came to call the wonderful city of Cochin, their home. #KeralaTales pic.twitter.com/pFN6J7NCun — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) October 8, 2019

The video features both real-life footage and graphics and the combination is woven together with a voice over. #KeralaTales was part of a global campaign ‘Human By Nature’ which aimed at providing a refreshing perspective of Kerala, after the devastating floods.