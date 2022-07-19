scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

‘Simplicity can be stunning’: Kerala’s tribal heritage village impresses Anand Mahindra

The tribal heritage village is in the small town of Vythiri in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 4:08:20 pm
Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets video of Kerala’s En Ooru tribal village, En Ooru tribal heritage village Kerala, Kerala tourism viral video, Indian ExpressThe ‘En Ooru’ tribal heritage village, spread over 25 acres, has a cafeteria that serves local delicacies, an amphitheatre, and a marketplace.

To escape the hustle and bustle of cities, people are seeking the simplicity of village life and prefer eco-tourism for their vacations.

To cater to these needs, the government of Kerala recently opened the ‘En Ooru’ tribal heritage village that aims to expose people to the culture and lifestyle of these communities in the state.

ALSO READ |PM Modi shares special tune made for him by people from ‘whistling village of India’

The tourist spot, which mimics a tribal hamlet, is located in the small town of Vythiri in Kerala’s Wayanad district. According to a Manorama Online report, the heritage village, spread over 25 acres, has a cafeteria that serves local delicacies, an amphitheatre, and a marketplace. The tourist village was opened to the public in June this year.

On Tuesday, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted a video of the ‘En Ooru’ tribal village. “This is just beautiful. Kudos to ⁦⁦@KeralaTourism⁩ for this concept. The pristine architectural design of the village is stunning. Showcases how ‘simplicity’ can be stunning,” wrote Mahindra.

The video tweeted by Mahindra has been viewed over 1.4 lakh times.

Prasanth Nair, an IAS officer based in Kerala, commented on Mahindra’s post and wrote, “Thank you for appreciating the idea. @anandmahindra It’s a tribal welfare project seed-funded and curated by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. We’ve a lot more to do there to raise it to its best potential. Looking forward your support and partnership in future!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

Another Twitter user wrote, “When we build something that syncs with Mother nature… the results are always stunning ”.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
From the Urdu Press

Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row

‘The possibility of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low'

‘The possibility of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low'

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle

Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle

UP civic worker sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in trash cart reinstated

UP civic worker sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in trash cart reinstated

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines

Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines

Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement