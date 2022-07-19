‘Simplicity can be stunning’: Kerala’s tribal heritage village impresses Anand Mahindra

To escape the hustle and bustle of cities, people are seeking the simplicity of village life and prefer eco-tourism for their vacations.

To cater to these needs, the government of Kerala recently opened the ‘En Ooru’ tribal heritage village that aims to expose people to the culture and lifestyle of these communities in the state.

The tourist spot, which mimics a tribal hamlet, is located in the small town of Vythiri in Kerala’s Wayanad district. According to a Manorama Online report, the heritage village, spread over 25 acres, has a cafeteria that serves local delicacies, an amphitheatre, and a marketplace. The tourist village was opened to the public in June this year.

This is just beautiful. Kudos to ⁦⁦@KeralaTourism⁩ for this concept. The pristine architectural design of the village is stunning. Showcases how ‘simplicity’ can be stunning. pic.twitter.com/8Wf8CLgoZ2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2022

On Tuesday, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted a video of the ‘En Ooru’ tribal village. “This is just beautiful. Kudos to ⁦⁦@KeralaTourism⁩ for this concept. The pristine architectural design of the village is stunning. Showcases how ‘simplicity’ can be stunning,” wrote Mahindra.

The video tweeted by Mahindra has been viewed over 1.4 lakh times.

Thank you appreciating the idea. It’s a tribal welfare project seed-funded and curated by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. We’ve a lot more to do there to raise it to its best potential. Looking forward your support and partnership! — Bro_Prasanth Nair (@PrasanthIAS) July 19, 2022

Prasanth Nair, an IAS officer based in Kerala, commented on Mahindra’s post and wrote, “Thank you for appreciating the idea. @anandmahindra It’s a tribal welfare project seed-funded and curated by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. We’ve a lot more to do there to raise it to its best potential. Looking forward your support and partnership in future!”.

