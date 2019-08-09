KeralaFloods, #KeralaRains trend as residents use social media to provide information

Memories of the 2018 floods were revived as parts of central and northern Kerala received heavy rainfall. Flooding and multiple landslides claimed at least nine lives in the state till Thursday.

Hundreds are using various social media platforms to coordinate search operations and post precautionary messages to help those in need.

#Keralarains began trending with various precautionary messages, and updates about floods and rescue operations. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took to Twitter to ask people to refrain from sharing unreliable and fake news.

#KeralaFloods

Troubling memories of 2018 floods returned to haunt Kerala as heavy rainfall lashed central and northern districts.

Pic credits: to respective owners pic.twitter.com/Xe49SbfA12 — Sandeep.S (@sandeepsnml) August 9, 2019

My Home Town, Kottathara in #Wayanad is Flooded Same like last year this day. Water level is increasing. 😟 #KeralaFloods 😢 pic.twitter.com/VF7UPMOkr2 — Jvin Tootu (@jvin_tootu) August 8, 2019

Kerala Rescue portal is back again. Kindly help to spread the word. #KeralaFloods https://t.co/XcwckWeGFr — Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) August 8, 2019

Update on relief camps (As of 07:00 AM 9/8/2019): 315 flood relief camps have been opened across the State. These camps now host 22165 persons from 5936 families. Wayanad district has the most number of camps- 105. #KeralaFloods @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/lBvcqSzCkY — Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) August 9, 2019

Avoid trips to the hilly regions… Unless it’s for aiding their fight against nature’s fury #Wayanad ghat photos – from Public Relations Department #keralarain pic.twitter.com/7BHOuDbPTu — jai (@laughingbudai) August 8, 2019

The districts of Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasargod, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram were placed on red alert and around 13,000 people were displaced by floods. Flight operations at the international airport in Kochi is suspended till Sunday as a precautionary measure.

With torrential rains and gusty winds, the situation in the state of Maharashtra also remains grim. Over two lakh people have been evacuated due to the floods that created havoc in five districts in Maharashtra. The worst affected were the districts of Sangli and Kolhapur, with 27 people dead till Thursday.