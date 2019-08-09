Toggle Menu
#KeralaFloods, #KeralaRains trend as residents use social media to provide informationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/keralal-floods-kerala-rains-2019-maharashtra-rains-maharashtra-floods-5891020/

#KeralaFloods, #KeralaRains trend as residents use social media to provide information

Hundreds are using various social media platforms to coordinate search operations and post precautionary messages to help those in need.

Kerala, Kerala floods, Kerala flood relief, Kerala flood 2019, Kerala weather, Maharashtra, Maharashtra floods trending, Maharashtra weather, trending, Indian Express news, Latest news.
#Keralarains is trending with various precautionary messages, flood and rescue operation updates.

Memories of the 2018 floods were revived as parts of central and northern Kerala received heavy rainfall. Flooding and multiple landslides claimed at least nine lives in the state till Thursday.

Hundreds are using various social media platforms to coordinate search operations and post precautionary messages to help those in need.

#Keralarains began trending with various precautionary messages, and updates about floods and rescue operations. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took to Twitter to ask people to refrain from sharing unreliable and fake news.

The districts of Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasargod, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram were placed on red alert and around 13,000 people were displaced by floods. Flight operations at the international airport in Kochi is suspended till Sunday as a precautionary measure.

Click here for weather LIVE UPDATES

With torrential rains and gusty winds, the situation in the state of Maharashtra also remains grim. Over two lakh people have been evacuated due to the floods that created havoc in five districts in Maharashtra. The worst affected were the districts of Sangli and Kolhapur, with 27 people dead till Thursday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android