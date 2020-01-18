Watch: Bakers in Kerala create world’s longest cake and its over 6 km long

Chefs from all over the state participated in the mega baking event which was organised by the Baker’s Association of Kerala, as a part of the Night Shopping Festival. Chefs from all over the state participated in the mega baking event which was organised by the Baker’s Association of Kerala, as a part of the Night Shopping Festival.

Around 1,500 bakers and chefs came together at Kerala’s cultural capital Thrissur to make what they said was the world’s longest cake – about 6.5 kilometres (four miles). A ‘record-baking’ effort after all!

Spread with chocolate ganache, the four inches (10 centimeters) thick and wide vanilla cake was prepared in three rows along the Ramanilayam Road in Thrissur on Wednesday. As passersby watched on, chefs from all over the state took more than 4 hours to put together the cake which weighed over 20 tonnes.

Watch the video here:

It was the Bakers Association of Kerala who organised the baking event as a part of the Night Shopping Festival in Thrissur, in an attempt to break the previous record held by the Chinese Bakery Association in 2018. They had made a fruitcake almost 3.2 kilometres long.

Though Guinness World Records assessed the cake to be as being 6,500m, the exact length is yet to be confirmed.

And the icing on the cake – a certificate presentation 👏 pic.twitter.com/T9UJZsZdhz — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 15, 2020

Guinness World Records also tweeted pictures and videos of the mega baking on their official twitter handle.

