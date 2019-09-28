Kerala woman who blocked bus: Wasn’t intentional, got stuck there

A woman from Kerala was recently hailed on social media for teaching an errant bus driver a lesson for driving on the wrong side of the road. However, Perumbavoor resident Soorya decided to set the story straight and explained that she did not have any intention of stubbornly blocking the path of the bus driver.

“I was returning home from work when the incident happened. I was travelling through a narrow road during peak traffic hour,” she told IE Malayalam. “I was confronted with the bus after the vehicle in front of me turned right,” Soorya added. She further said that she was completely taken aback by the bus which came from the opposite side. “Everybody thought I stopped in front of the bus intentionally but in fact, I just blanked out”. Read in Malayalam

Watch the video here:

When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT. See Joe a lady rider down South doesn’t budge an inch to give in to an erring Bus Driver. Kudos to her. @TheBikerni @IndiaWima @UrvashiPatole @utterflea @anandmahindra @mishramugdha #GirlPower #BikerLife #BikerGirl pic.twitter.com/3RkkUr4XdG — TheGhostRider31 (@TheGhostRider31) September 25, 2019

She said that the bus driver was kind enough to laugh it off and turn the bus back into the lane. Soorya went home, thinking that the story has come to an end, But with the video going viral, she was dragged right back into the spotlight.

Ignoring the negative comments about the video, Soorya went on to thank the bus driver, who simply took off, without reacting and said that people go on to spread false information on social media.

Various people including Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan shared the viral video on Sorrya’s Facebook page. Many commented and liked the video, appreciating Soorya for forcing the driver to follow the rules.