scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Busting gender stereotypes, Kerala woman dons moustache with pride

Unfazed by other people's remarks, Shyja never felt the need to remove her moustache.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 1:09:52 pm
kerala woman with a moustache, woman with a moustache, shyja, moustache, indian expressAccording to the BBC, her moustache started thickening five years ago and she decided to keep it.

Breaking gender stereotypes surrounding women’s facial hair, a 34-year-old woman from Kerala dons her moustache with pride. Shyja from Kannur has drawn both praises and ire from netizens for her moustache.

She became popular on social media after posting a note in a Facebook group, saying, in roughly translated Malayalam, “Name- Meeshakari, Age- 33, Husband- 1, Children- 1 (13) age. Place- Kannur. Love- 1. Moustache is original. May ask what you need to know more,” according to Manorama Online.

ALSO READ |‘Clothing has no gender’: Man who is pushing androgynous dressing, one saree a time

In real life, Shyja is used to awkward gazes and mocking comments on the streets. However, unfazed by other people’s remarks, Shyja never felt the need to remove her moustache. According to BBC, her moustache started thickening five years ago and she decided to keep it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

“I like having a moustache and I don’t want to remove it,” Shyja told Mathrubhumi.com. Amid the burgeoning market of hair removal products, including wax strips and epilators, and societal norms considering women’s facial hair as undesirable, Shyja refuses to remove it. “I am known as ‘Meeshakari’ Shaija in my hometown and it is not something that saddens me,” she added.

“People make fun of me saying, ‘it’s men who have moustaches, why would a woman have one?'” Shyja was quoted as saying by BBC.

Shyja, who has undergone six surgeries over a decade, including removal of a lump in her breast and cyst in her ovary, remains positive, undeterred by insulting remarks. In her everyday life, she does her part to break the patriarchal mindset.

“My husband would go to work and return late. So I would sit outside the house in the evening, sometimes I’d walk to the store alone at night if I needed something. No one cared. As I learnt to do things on my own, it built my confidence,” she added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic
Opinion

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement