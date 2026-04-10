Kerala woman denied vote over bandaged finger, waits 5 hours with child without food; CEO steps in

Local political workers, including those led by former minister V S Sunil Kumar, staged a protest outside the booth, demanding that Akshaya be allowed to exercise her right to vote

What began as a routine voting day in Kerala’s Thrissur turned into an hours-long ordeal for a young woman, sparking widespread debate online. Akshaya, a resident of Koorkenchery, arrived at the polling booth set up at Bodhananda School around 1.30 pm, accompanied by her father and her two-year-old child. However, she was stopped from voting because her left index finger, the finger typically marked with indelible ink, was covered with a bandage.

Despite explaining that the bandage was due to a recent injury, the presiding officer refused to allow her to vote. According to Akshaya, the officer insisted that voting could only proceed if the bandage was removed to ensure that no prior ink mark was present. “The presiding officer insisted that I remove the bandage. But I have 15 stitches on my finger after it was injured four days ago when it got caught in the mixer-grinder jar, and it is impossible to remove the bandage. I showed her the medical certificates as well, but she was not satisfied,” she told the reporters, according to PTI.