‘Sanders reaches Munnar’: Kerala Tourism wins the internet with their Bernie mitten meme

Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day mittens went viral on social media. While most attending the Inauguration put their best fashion foot forward, Sanders opted for a humble outfit that consisted of him wearing a short brown overcoat and brow-and-white mittens. As he was photographed sitting alone with his arms crossed, the picture quickly become a fodder for memes.

Now, joining the bandwagon is Kerala Tourism, which used the US politician’s viral photo in their recent social media post, winning the internet.

Photoshopping the ‘grump chic’ photo of the US Senator against the picturesque hills in Munnar adorned with lush green tea gardens, the tourism wing of the government welcomed all to the tourism destination. “Wear your warm woollen mittens and enjoy the cool crisp Munnar weather!” they wrote while sharing the meme, showing the 79-year-old politician sitting on a rock near the tea plantation.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online, leaving people on the micro-blogging site in splits. It also inspired many memers to come up with their own version to meet their entry and started a laughing riot online.

I love all of these, but #Bernie as the face of #India tourism wins https://t.co/RGjETHobTX — Kristin Gilliss Moyer (@kristingilliss) January 23, 2021

What an intelligent way of using the photograph in a funny way for promoting Kerala tourism ,kudos to the mind behind this tweet … — P.Mohan (@trulyMOHANN) January 22, 2021

Omg… Absolute gold 🤣🤣 — Jishnu Ramesh (@jish_r) January 22, 2021

And stop by the Taj Mahal on the way to Kerala pic.twitter.com/K4kuGxUK9n — Mariellen Ward (@Breathedreamgo) January 22, 2021

Been there, done that haha pic.twitter.com/2sNxf0UoKX — Siddhartha Gigoo (@siddharthagigoo) January 22, 2021

Sanders’ mitten memes have not only left netizens in a frenzy with epic photoshop challenges happening around the world, celebrities too have joined in to share memes of their famous roles alongside the politician.

Amid all the frenzy online, the Vermont Democratic Senator has reacted to everything saying he has “seen” all the memes, and said he wasn’t aware his pose would create such a buzz online.