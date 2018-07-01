This Kerala bus with adult film stars painted all over it leaves netizens in splits

The photos show popular stars like Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa among others painted on the Kerala luxury tour bus.(Source: Basi_cally/ Twitter) The photos show popular stars like Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa among others painted on the Kerala luxury tour bus.(Source: Basi_cally/ Twitter)

Having a boring day? Trust social media, especially Twitter to make it quite happening. Filled with unusual photos and videos, it never fails to surprise its users. One such tweet with photos of Kerala buses have garnered attention on the Twitterverse – leaving mostly everyone ROFL-ing. Wondering why? Well, it’s because the buses have been adorned with beautiful painted posters – and wait for it – of Brazzers porn stars! Yes, the images pasted on a private bus of Chikkoos Tours and Travels from Trivandrum took a Twitter user by surprise and he couldn’t help but share the photos of the paintings online.

ALSO READ | When Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa welcomed freshers to this Kerala college

Posting the photos of the bus that has images of Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa among others, Twitter user @Basi_cally wrote, “Bus in Kerala you cannot be serious mate”.

Bus in Kerala😂😂😂 you cannot be serious mate 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jS7MvL8zxF — No (@Basi_cally) June 29, 2018

His tweet quickly grabbed all the attention for the obvious reasons and many remarked they had not seen such buses anywhere else. It even got a reaction for Brazzer star Keiran Lee. Well, to be fair Kerala has a thing for painted buses, where often subject varies from famous movie stars to temple elephants or even dancers in traditional classical dance poses. But this one with adult movie stars certainly startled many online.

Impressive — Keiran Lee (@KeiranLee) June 30, 2018

When u want to attract Doctor, plumber, scientist, teacher, delivery boy, driver, police man with a single picture.. 😎😎 — The Indian (@For_India1) June 30, 2018

Wow! Never seen anything similar in Maharashtra. 👌👌 — Apoorv (@apoorvc2005) June 30, 2018

Houses and jackfruits in Kerala 🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/a3vop61cB8 — Girl Next Door 🥀 (@callmetikka) July 1, 2018

I thought for a fraction of a second that the middle guy who is bald is Kane.😂😂 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 30, 2018

Iski to sawari krni padegi 😆 — Ankit Tamoli (@ankittamoli) July 1, 2018

Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood – 0

Brazzer – 1 — Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) June 30, 2018

Masterpiece 😎 — Imy Hanako (@GG_s0nic) July 1, 2018

Distraction for others. — Amarjit Singh Lall (@simplylall) July 1, 2018

are you kidding 😂😂😂 — NoOne (@ignorant_king) June 30, 2018

That’s a open minded society — Harshit mathur (@hmathur04) June 30, 2018

Tell me that it isn’t true…😂😂😂

I seriously refuse to believe — Sankalp Singh (@Sankalp_LKO) June 30, 2018

@Brazzers you guys seeing this

Free publicity

Give the owner a gift already — SaM 😎 (@SamBriggns) July 1, 2018

One intrigued user also did a little research about the unique tour company of luxury buses and found out they do indeed have DJ setup inside the vehicle as advertised on the bus.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone is in Kerala, and THIS photo from her visit is going viral

Watch the video here:

Lol this guy (chikkoos tours) has a DJ floor in his bus with laser lights !!!

Check the YouTube video of the bus 👇https://t.co/ahRxUBTH4X 👌 — Hegde (@__Hegde) June 30, 2018

Their quirky idea did stand out, isn’t it? Share our thoughts in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd