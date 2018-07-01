Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
This Kerala bus with adult film stars painted all over it leaves netizens in splits

The images pasted on a private bus of Chikkoos Tours and Travels from Trivandrum took a Twitter user by surprise and he decided to share it online. And quickly it created a buzz online leaving people in splits as they never saw a bus with photos of adult film stars.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2018 10:42:09 pm
kerala, sunny leone, kerala painted bus, kerala tour bus painted film stars, kerala bus adult film stars, kerala bus sunny leone photos, indian express, odd news, indian express The photos show popular stars like Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa among others painted on the Kerala luxury tour bus.(Source: Basi_cally/ Twitter)

Having a boring day? Trust social media, especially Twitter to make it quite happening. Filled with unusual photos and videos, it never fails to surprise its users. One such tweet with photos of Kerala buses have garnered attention on the Twitterverse – leaving mostly everyone ROFL-ing. Wondering why? Well, it’s because the buses have been adorned with beautiful painted posters – and wait for it – of Brazzers porn stars! Yes, the images pasted on a private bus of Chikkoos Tours and Travels from Trivandrum took a Twitter user by surprise and he couldn’t help but share the photos of the paintings online.

ALSO READ | When Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa welcomed freshers to this Kerala college

Posting the photos of the bus that has images of Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa among others, Twitter user @Basi_cally wrote, “Bus in Kerala you cannot be serious mate”.

His tweet quickly grabbed all the attention for the obvious reasons and many remarked they had not seen such buses anywhere else. It even got a reaction for Brazzer star Keiran Lee. Well, to be fair Kerala has a thing for painted buses, where often subject varies from famous movie stars to temple elephants or even dancers in traditional classical dance poses. But this one with adult movie stars certainly startled many online.

One intrigued user also did a little research about the unique tour company of luxury buses and found out they do indeed have DJ setup inside the vehicle as advertised on the bus.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone is in Kerala, and THIS photo from her visit is going viral

Watch the video here:

Their quirky idea did stand out, isn’t it? Share our thoughts in comments below.

