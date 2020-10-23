Pictures of crocodile in Kerala temple goes viral, authorities say it’s nothing new

Pictures which made rounds on the internet from October 20 showed Subrahmanya Bhat, who is the Melshanti, or the main priest, standing in front of a massive crocodile inside the temple premises.

According to one of the temple authorities, the reptile, fondly called ‘Babiya’ has been residing in a cave adjacent to the temple pond for over 70 years now.

“We don’t know how and from where the crocodile came from, but it is said that the crocodile has been in the temple pond for over 70 years now,” Mahalingeshwara Bhat, chairman of the temple’s board of trustees told indianexpress.com.

“Legend has it that back in 1945, a crocodile which was also later called Babiya appeared in the temple pond days after a British army officer was mysteriously killed by an unknown animal. It was said that the officer had shot a crocodile which was residing in the temple at that time,” Bhat said.

Pictures that started doing the rounds on October 20 showed Subrahmanya Bhat, who is the main priest, standing in front of a massive crocodile inside the temple premises.

Bhat said it wasn’t unusual for ‘Babiya’ to wander around the temple premises at night after the last rituals of the day had been completed.

“It is also said that the reptile sleeps on the platform in front of the Sreekovil, the sanctum sanctorum, of the temple and goes back into the pond as and when the temple opens at dawn, for the rituals,” he said.

Bhat added that Babiya mainly feeds on offerings made to the deity and has not exhibited any dangerous behaviour in the past.

“There have been several instances where persists encountering the crocodile inside the premises, but they have always offered prayers and holy water and that has been it. The crocodile has always peacefully gone back to the pond,” he added.

Bhat said the pictures were taken by a new recruit accompanying the priest and had encountered the reptile for the first time.

“For those who don’t know about the temple and its history, for them it is amusing. Now that the picture has gone viral, I am happy that more people are coming to know about the temple and its history,” he said

The temple, located in Ananthapura near Kumbla in Kasaragod District is known as the ‘moolasthanam’, the original source, of the Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple of Thiruvananthapuram, which is in the south.

