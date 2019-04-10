Toggle Menu
Here is why the Kerala teenager rode a horse to her exam

In the video, which was widely shared on several social media platforms, dressed in a school uniform the girl is seen galloping away. Identified as Krishna, she was on her way to give her last class 10th board exam.

Extremely impressed with the girl, Mahindra first praised the girl and later requested his followers if they could share a picture of her and her horse.

A young girl from Thrissur in Kerala became an overnight sensation after she was seen riding a horse in a video. The viral clip was initially shared on Twitter by a user Manoj Kumar and was later noticed and retweeted by the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, calling her his “hero”.

Identified as CA Krishna, the young girl was riding the horse to write her last class 10th board exam. Talking to ANI, she expressed how she chooses to ride the horse on special occasions. “I don’t go daily on horses. Only on some special days, or when I get bored, and on some exam days also. If you ask me what was special on that day, that was the last day of my 10th standard board exam,” she told the news agency.

“This video clip from my #whatsappwonderbox shows how a girl student is going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala,” Kumar tweeted along with the video of the school girl. Extremely impressed with the girl, Mahindra first praised the girl and later requested his followers if they could share a picture of her and her horse.

And it did not take long before people shared details about the viral girl.

