Here is why the Kerala teenager rode a horse to her exam

A young girl from Thrissur in Kerala became an overnight sensation after she was seen riding a horse in a video. The viral clip was initially shared on Twitter by a user Manoj Kumar and was later noticed and retweeted by the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, calling her his “hero”.

Identified as CA Krishna, the young girl was riding the horse to write her last class 10th board exam. Talking to ANI, she expressed how she chooses to ride the horse on special occasions. “I don’t go daily on horses. Only on some special days, or when I get bored, and on some exam days also. If you ask me what was special on that day, that was the last day of my 10th standard board exam,” she told the news agency.

Thrissur: Krishna who was seen riding horse to her board exams, says, “I don’t go daily on horses. Only on some special days, or when I get bored, & on some exam days also. If you ask me what was special on that day, that was the last day of my 10th standard board exam.” #Kerala pic.twitter.com/5n5o0Masyn — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

“This video clip from my #whatsappwonderbox shows how a girl student is going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala,” Kumar tweeted along with the video of the school girl. Extremely impressed with the girl, Mahindra first praised the girl and later requested his followers if they could share a picture of her and her horse.

Brilliant! Girls’ education is galloping ahead…A clip that deserves to go viral globally. This, too, is #IncredibleIndia https://t.co/y1A9wStf7X — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2019

Does anyone in Thrissur know this girl? I want a picture of her and her horse as my screen saver. She’s my hero..The sight of her charging to school filled me with optimism for the future… https://t.co/6HfnYAHHfu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2019

And it did not take long before people shared details about the viral girl.

She is Krishna from Trissur and along with her is ‘Ranakrish’ ! Her horse. She is joining along with me on my breakfast show tomorrow 😊#superher #superhero pic.twitter.com/oti5PHeIQY — Lishna (@rjlishna) April 7, 2019