Monday, June 27, 2022
Kerala teen installs flex board congratulating himself after passing Class X board exam, education minister appreciates move

“History makes way for some people,” the quirky flex board reads, adding “I congratulate ‘myself’ for acing the 2022 SSLC examination.”

June 27, 2022 6:06:07 pm
class x, sslc, kerala teen, kerala teen flex board, flex board congratulating himself, V Shivankutty, indian expressExplaining the meaning behind the message – “Kunjakku version 3.0” – he says that he will install one such flex board after passing Class XI.

Passing Class X board examination is considered by many as a milestone in a student’s life. While students who secure A-plus in all subjects gain the spotlight and flex boards are often put up congratulating them in Kerala, marks get projected as a parameter of success.

Meanwhile, Jishnu aka Kunjakku, a Class X student from Pathanamthitta in Kerala, is celebrating his own success in the examination by installing a flex board. “History makes way for some people,” the quirky flex board reads, adding “I congratulate ‘myself’ for acing the 2022 SSLC examination.” The flex board further states, “The story starts now. Kunjakku version 3.0”. A photograph of Jishnu wearing sunglasses accompanies the message on the flex.

Jishnu’s act grabbed the attention of Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty and he appreciated the teenager. “Kunjakku himself has said that history makes way for some people in the flex. I wish it to be so. May Kunjakku gain great success in the exam of life as well,” reads Shivankutty’s post.

Jishnu told Manorama News that he got the idea of putting up the flex board after seeing flex boards for those who secured an A-plus. He also added that his friends helped him in installing the flex board. Explaining the meaning behind the message – “Kunjakku version 3.0” – he says that he will install one such flex board after passing Class XI.

As per a Mathrubhumi report, Jishnu struggled a lot to pass the examination. His house got an electricity connection only a week ago and he studied under the dim light of a kerosene lamp while preparing for the boards. His parents are daily wage workers.

