Meet Kerala’s 15-year-old ‘Lamine Yamal’: ‘Messi is my favourite’

The 15-year-old from Chakkuvally has gone viral for his hairstyle, facial features and distinctive grin resembling Lamine Yamal.

Kerala teenager Allen James is turning heads online for a rather unusual reason: he bears an uncanny resemblance to Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal.

The 15-year-old from Chakkuvally has caught the attention of social media users struck by the similarities between him and the Spanish football star. From his hairstyle and facial features to his distinctive grin, Allen could easily be mistaken for Yamal at first glance.

People in his locality had noticed the resemblance for some time, but a video shot and shared by block panchayat member and vlogger Nikhil Manohar put Allen in the spotlight. The video reached a much larger online audience, with one of Manohar’s Instagram reels garnering 14 million views.