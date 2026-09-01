Meet Kerala’s 15-year-old ‘Lamine Yamal’: ‘Messi is my favourite’

Kerala teenager Allen James is turning heads online for a rather unusual reason: he bears an uncanny resemblance to Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal.
The 15-year-old from Chakkuvally has caught the attention of social media users struck by the similarities between him and the Spanish football star. From his hairstyle and facial features to his distinctive grin, Allen could easily be mistaken for Yamal at first glance.
People in his locality had noticed the resemblance for some time, but a video shot and shared by block panchayat member and vlogger Nikhil Manohar put Allen in the spotlight. The video reached a much larger online audience, with one of Manohar’s Instagram reels garnering 14 million views.
Videos of Allen wearing a Yamal jersey have only added to the buzz.
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Interestingly, football is already a big part of Allen’s life. A Class 10 student at Peruvazhi Government High School, he plays for his school team as a defender. That is quite different from Yamal’s role on the pitch, with the Barcelona youngster known for his attacking ability.
Allen’s family also shares his love for the game, as his brother plays football too. While he has developed a liking for Yamal, Allen remains a devoted fan of Lionel Messi and Argentina.
The sudden attention has also transformed Allen’s social media presence. His follower count, which stood at around 200 earlier, has now climbed past 30,000. He has even started receiving invitations to attend local events as a guest, as people seek out the teenager who has become Kerala’s Yamal lookalike, ANI reported.
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“Many people have been telling me since long ago that I look like Yamal, but I never really paid much attention to it. I suddenly became noticed around the World Cup. After the video went viral, my life changed. I would love to receive a message from Yamal. People in my locality are very happy. I also hear jokes and comments on social media, but I don’t take them seriously,” Allen said.
“I have been playing football since childhood. I prefer playing in defence. I like Yamal, but Messi and Argentina are my favourites,” he added.
As the clips continued to circulate, social media users began imagining what could come next for Allen. Some even joked that his resemblance might eventually take him all the way to Barcelona. “With the way social media is right now and clubs and players wanting to capitalise on it, expect this boy to be invited to Camp Nou,” one user wrote.
“Lekshmi yamal,” commented another.
“Lamine from Alibaba,” quipped a third user.