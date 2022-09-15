‘Something borrowed’ indeed: Kerala taxi driver’s Dress Bank offers free wedding outfits to brides

Nearly every bride dreams of wearing the perfect outfit on her wedding day, but not everyone can afford to have a brand-new dress. Now, a native of Kerala’s Malappuram has come up with a unique solution to address this issue.

Nasar Thootha has come up with a Dress Bank that collects bridal outfits through donations and offers them for free to those who cannot afford them. Thootha, who earlier worked in a supermarket in Saudi Arabia and now drives a taxi in Kerala, started the initiative in March 2020 and in two years was able to create a repository of almost 1,000 bridal outfits for Muslim, Christian and Hindu brides.

The Dress Bank has already served over 200 brides from underprivileged backgrounds who come to him and browse through the options available. What’s more, Thootha does not charge a fee for the service.

Taxi driver Nasar Thootha in Kerala India 🇮🇳has a unique venture – a Dress Bank that collects used wedding dresses & offers them to needy brides. Everyday hero! pic.twitter.com/WmsBtXEOxq — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) September 14, 2022

In conversation with Awaz-The Voice, the 45-year-old said, “All the dresses that we receive are almost brand new because they would have been used for just a few hours. But we dry clean the dresses anyway before giving them to others. Although we do not ask the families to return the dresses after use, some of them do.” Thootha added that the market value of the outfits they receive range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000.

