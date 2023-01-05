scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Kerala RWA posts questionable instructions for tenants, criticised for moral policing

The questionable notice was posted by Heera Twins Owners Association in Kerala’s Trivandrum.

Residence welfare associations and landlords in India are known for enforcing their problematic diktats on tenants. An example of such behaviour by property owners in Kerala’s Trivandrum is going viral.

A now-viral tweet shows a notice issued by the Heera Twins Owners Association with a set of instructions directed towards “flats where only females or males are staying”.

The instructions prohibit people of the opposite sex from visiting each other unless they are blood relatives. It also instructs, “All the tenants have to submit their Adhaar card and phone number along with their parents or guardian’s mobile numbers which will be entered in the visitor’s register”.

According to the notice, any noncompliance and “unnecessary quarrels with the watchman” will involve police and the guardians will be informed about such conflicts. Additionally, all non-families occupying the flats were instructed to vacate the flats within two months.

A photograph of this notice was posted online by a Twitter user Pratheesh (@pratheesh) on January 4.

In the comments, many people argued that these rules or instructions were nothing but an attempt at patriarchal moral policing. People also noted that landlords or resident welfare associations should limit their jurisdiction regarding the maintenance of the property and only ban things that are illegal.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “How can they decide who will stay and who will visit their flat. This is nothing but moral policing”

Another person remarked, “One of the reasons why I don’t miss Trivandrum. Moral policing is at another level there. Some places had a 9:30pm curfew despite an expensive rent and I’d had to explain daily to the guard why being a doctor meant working odd hours/coming late.”

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 12:02 IST
