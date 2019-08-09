Watch videos: Rains batter Kerala, throw life out of gear

At least 22 people have died as rains ravaged parts of Kerala on Friday. Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and waterlogging, promoting the state government top seek help of the central forces.

Predicting more rains across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department Friday sounded a red alert in nine districts — Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod — and warned of “excessively heavy” rains at isolated places in these areas. Till Friday morning, a total of 330 relief camps had been set up housing around 22,500 people.

Various footages on social media show the impact of devastating floods. The Kochi Airport Friday suspended its operations till 3 pm on Sunday.

#KeralaFloods #KeralaRain Heavy water logging in #Kochi International Airport. CIAL suspended the operations of the Cochin International Airport, Kochi (COK) till 1500 hrs of Sunday (11/08/2019). pic.twitter.com/u59d8RMP9g — Dr. B. Balagopal (@balunair99) August 9, 2019

Wayanad is the worst affected district with massive landslides following the torrential rains.

#WATCH A house collapsed in Kalpetta in Kerala following heavy rainfall in the region, earlier today. The house was empty when the incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/n6gi024VR3 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Various roads and junctions are flooded and many building collapses have been reported in many parts of the state. Rivers and dams continue to flow above the danger mark.

This video is from Kodanchery, a village in Calicut Dist, in #KeralaFloods. The heavy rain continues&the water level in rivers are shooting up😒 Houses flooded&People are evacuated. pple are waiting for relief support. Please support in anyway possible🙏 #KeralaRain #keralarains pic.twitter.com/6jz9o0wpNf — Naseel Voici (@NaseelVoici) August 8, 2019