Watch videos: Rains batter Kerala, throw life out of gear

Till Friday morning, a total of 330 relief camps have been set up housing around 22,500 people.

Predicting more rains across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department Friday sounded a red alert in nine districts.

At least 22 people have died as rains ravaged parts of Kerala on Friday. Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and waterlogging, promoting the state government top seek help of the central forces.

Predicting more rains across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department Friday sounded a red alert in nine districts — Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod — and warned of “excessively heavy” rains at isolated places in these areas. Till Friday morning, a total of 330 relief camps had been set up housing around 22,500 people.

Various footages on social media show the impact of devastating floods. The Kochi Airport Friday suspended its operations till 3 pm on Sunday.

Wayanad is the worst affected district with massive landslides following the torrential rains.

Various roads and junctions are flooded and many building collapses have been reported in many parts of the state. Rivers and dams continue to flow above the danger mark.

