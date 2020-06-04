scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 04, 2020
COVID19

Artworks flood social media after death of pregnant elephant in Kerala

Following the uproar over the death of an elephant in Kerala, many have shared artworks in tribute to the pachyderm on social media

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2020 2:16:27 pm
kerala elephant death, kerala news, kerala elephant death artwork, pregnant elephant death, fruit laced with explosives, pachyderm to kill boars, indian express, Artists from around the country have been penning down poems and drawing heartfelt tribute to the mother and her unborn child. (Rabiul Islam, Bratati Maity/ Instagram)

The death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after it consumed a pineapple stuffed with fireworks sparked outrage from across the country on social media sites. Photos of the elephant standing in the water to cool her wounds have flooded the internet, and people from all walks of life have sought a severe punishment for those responsible.

Mohana Krishnan, a forest department section officer who was part of the Rapid Response Team that attempted to rescue her, posted about the incident on Facebook. The furore grew after an autopsy revealed the elephant was pregnant.

While some sections of the media reported that the animal was intentionally fed the explosives, latest investigations suggest the method was usually used to trap and kill wild boars and other animals. Officials maintained that Krishnan had not said in his post that the elephant had been deliberately fed a pineapple stuffed with explosives. They said he had highlighted the dangers of using explosives to ward off wild animals.

But following the uproar, many have shared artworks in tribute to the elephant on social media. Here are some examples:

View this post on Instagram

"she trusted everyone,they killed her"

A post shared by Bratati Maity (@bratati_maity) on

View this post on Instagram

“Maa where are we?” . . “I don’t know dear but I definitely think this place is way safer than where we were 😇. No one can harm us here now 😢” . . I am totally devastated with the incident that happened in Kerala. Stuffed crackers into pineapple and fed it to the pregnant elephant? Really?! Dear Humans, we fkn way better than this! 😥. . . I received so many DMs requesting to create an artwork as tribute to these innocent lives. Here’s my little contribution 😞. I didn’t want to re-create an artwork based on the actual incident. I just want to portray that the innocent Mommy elephant and her baby, has born and way SAFER and HAPPIER now! 😔🙏🏽✨. . . And those of you who did this cruel act, I hope justice will be served! ✋🏼. . . #kerala #keralaelephants #justice

A post shared by Rames Harikrishnasamy (@ramesstudios) on

View this post on Instagram

ഏറെ സങ്കടകരം 😔 ഒരാളെപ്പോലും ഉപദ്രവിച്ചില്ല , ഒരു നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളും വരുത്തിവച്ചില്ലെന്നു വനംവകുപ്പ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ഉറപ്പിച്ചു പറയുന്ന മിണ്ടാപ്രാണിയോട് സ്വാർത്ഥനായ മനുഷ്യൻ ചെയ്ത ക്രൂരത, എന്ത് പറഞ്ഞാണ് ഇതിനെ ന്യായീകരിക്കുക? . . Heart wrenching it is… Even when the crackers that you filled in her meal offered by you blasted inside her mouth, she ain't hurt you barbarians, she took the pain and walked away forever 😭 . . #stopthekilling #EndAnimalCruelty #ProtectWildlife #keralaelephants #elephant #babyelephants #elephantdrawing #drawing #digitalpainting #digitaldraw #sketch #sketching #sketchbook #autodesksketchbook #quarantinedays #lockdownart #artdaily #artwork #ലോക്ക്ഡൗൺ_വര

A post shared by Ajeesh Kumar (@imajeesh) on

A case under The Wildlife Act has been registered, and an inquiry is on, officials said. The sources said that the exact spot where the elephant was injured, and who was responsible for the explosion, are yet to be ascertained.

