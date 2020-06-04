Artworks flood social media after death of pregnant elephant in Kerala

Artists from around the country have been penning down poems and drawing heartfelt tribute to the mother and her unborn child. (Rabiul Islam, Bratati Maity/ Instagram) Artists from around the country have been penning down poems and drawing heartfelt tribute to the mother and her unborn child. (Rabiul Islam, Bratati Maity/ Instagram)

The death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after it consumed a pineapple stuffed with fireworks sparked outrage from across the country on social media sites. Photos of the elephant standing in the water to cool her wounds have flooded the internet, and people from all walks of life have sought a severe punishment for those responsible.

Mohana Krishnan, a forest department section officer who was part of the Rapid Response Team that attempted to rescue her, posted about the incident on Facebook. The furore grew after an autopsy revealed the elephant was pregnant.

While some sections of the media reported that the animal was intentionally fed the explosives, latest investigations suggest the method was usually used to trap and kill wild boars and other animals. Officials maintained that Krishnan had not said in his post that the elephant had been deliberately fed a pineapple stuffed with explosives. They said he had highlighted the dangers of using explosives to ward off wild animals.

But following the uproar, many have shared artworks in tribute to the elephant on social media. Here are some examples:

A case under The Wildlife Act has been registered, and an inquiry is on, officials said. The sources said that the exact spot where the elephant was injured, and who was responsible for the explosion, are yet to be ascertained.

