After India wins ODI series, Kerala Police take down New Zealand cops with FB post

Team India drew the curtains on the five-match ODI series against New Zealand in style on Sunday defeating the Black Caps by 35 runs, and winning the series 4-1, its biggest series victory in the island nation. The victory led to a meme fest, but one that stood out was from the Kerala Police, which came in response to a post by a unit of New Zealand’s police.

Much like the Eastern District Police’s viral Facebook post—after the second ODI in the series—the Kerala Police post had a photo of victorious Indian team with the caption ‘Most Wanted’. “It is heard that a group of Indians assaulted the innocent New Zealanders… We found that it was a group of men in blue who like kiwi juice,” the post said.

And if that wasn’t enough, the hilarious post also warned the home team about the upcoming T20 matches. “They had a cup at Maunganui and is ready for crushing the Kiwis at Wellington, Auckland & Hamilton,” the post said. The three venues are where the three T20 matches will be played.

See the post by the Kerala Police here:

Despite dubbing the Indian side as ‘most wanted’, the police also wrote in a comment to the post that, “It’s too much for us to beat up 😟” and shared the post by NZ police.

People loved the witty post with it getting over 5,000 likes on Facebook.

After the ODIs, the three-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will start on February 6 at Wellington, followed by second match at Auckland’s Eden Park on February 8 and the final game will be played at Hamilton on February 10.