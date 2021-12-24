Kerala Police’s Minnal Murali spoof goes viral at a lightning speed, watch

Basil Joseph’s Minnal Murali that has given India one of its few home-grown superheroes on screen has created a big buzz among film lovers in Kerala. Now the Kerala Police too has joined in the conversation, coming up with their own version of the Netflix film.

In the film, Tovino Thomas, who plays the role of Jasion and the superhero, goes up against the antagonist Selvan, played by Guru Somasundaram. However, in the Kerala Police version, the law enforcement agency always shows up in time when something bad is going down. The cops appear at a lightning speed in a nod to the film’s title.

The cops imbibe Minnal Murali’s spirit and are seen as saviours in every difficult situation. Be it a woman being harassed by a stalker or a child moments away from meeting with an accident — a lightning quick cop is always there to save the day.

Watch video here:

Apart from fictional premise, they also showed snippets of a few major cases the department has solved. The video has become a hit online.

In less than 24 hours, the spoof video has garnered over 2.5 lakh views, leaving many laughing out loud online.