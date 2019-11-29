Kerala Police intervenes after boy complains about delay in cycle repair

The class V student went and handed out the letter at a nearby police station. (Source: Kerala Police/ Facebook) The class V student went and handed out the letter at a nearby police station. (Source: Kerala Police/ Facebook)

When a shop delayed the repair of a boy’s bicycle for over two months, he decided to get police involved. With a handwritten complaint, that was scribbled on the page of a notebook, the 10-year-old from Kerala approached the nearby Meppayur police station seeking to get the cycle repaired immediately. The police took the complaint and ensured the class V student and his brother got their cycle back in just a day.

In the letter dated November 25, Abin, a student of the Elampilad UP School in Kozhikode, wrote that he and his brother had given the cycle for repairs on September 5.

“They had take a an advance of Rs 200. And whenever we called to inquire, they either didn’t pick up, or told us they will repair soon. The shop was closed most of the time when he went to inquire,” the boy wrote in Malayalam.

The boy also wrote in the letter that there is no else to go and ask on their behalf, which was why he wrote the letter. In the letter, he requested the police officer to get the cycle returned to them.

Upon inquiry, the police realised that the request was genuine and decided to intervene.

Beat officer Radhika NP reached the repair shop to follow up and asked why there was a delay in service.

The shopkeeper reportedly said he couldn’t open the shop for some time as he was sick and also because he was busy with his son’s wedding, but promised to get the cycle repaired by Thursday.

The police shared a update on Facebook saying the complaint was addressed and the repaired cycles were delivered back to the boys. The official handle also shared a photo of the two boys with their repaired bicycle.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd