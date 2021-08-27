Kerala police tries to reconstruct woman’s murder using cobra and dummy, video goes viral

In a bid to solve a murder mystery, the Kerala Police reconstructed the scene of the crime by letting loose an actual snake. Police personnel performed a rarely used scientific test with a dummy to solve the case, wherein a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband using a cobra. Now, a video of the experiment released by the police force has gone viral online.

Last year, the victim, identified as Uthra, a native of Kollam, was bitten twice by a viper. While the 25-year-old was recovering at her parents’ house, she was bitten once again by a cobra, which ultimately resulted in her death.

The experiment footage, released by the Kerala Police, showed the snake moving into the corner of the room without biting the dummy. A piece of chicken was tied to the hand of the dummy to probe whether the snakebite was induced and not natural. Later, the video the snake handler grabbing the reptile by its neck and forcing it to bite the dummy.

In the experiment conducted at the State Training Institute of the Forest Department, the cops used a dummy that had the same weight of the woman, Mathrubhumi News reported. The footage of the experiment, which was conducted in July last year, along with documents was submitted to a court earlier this month, the report added.

“The snake was made to bite on the meat and the depth of the wound was determined. The difference between a wound caused by a natural snakebite and the wound caused when the snake is made to bite the victim could be understood through this process,” the report explained.

Uthra was bitten by a 150 cm long cobra snake and had two wounds 2.5 cm and 2.8 cm deep. However, in the experiment conducted by the department, the wound caused by the snakebite in natural situation was 1.7 cm, Kerala Kaumudi reported.

Only provocation led to a deeper injury. The investigator found a 2.4 cm deep wound when the reptile was forced to bite the chicken piece tied onto the hand of the dummy, the report stated.

The victim had been bitten by the cobra in May 2020, when she had her husband were asleep with their one-and-a-half-year-old son. The police began a probe after Uthra’s family doubted her husband Sooraj’s explanation that the snake had slithered in through a window they had kept open, as the couple were in an air-conditioned room that night.